Lanterns Showrunner Reveals Hal Jordan’s Potential Replacement For Season 2

The Lanterns team already has one Green Lantern in mind to replace Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan in a potential Season 2. James Gunn's DCU made a controversial decision for the Green Lantern mythos in entering the story at the tail-end of Hal Jordan's career. The DC Studios and HBO original Lanterns took things one step further by killing off Hal, with his then-girlfriend Kerry Kane killing him to keep her dark family secrets. The eight-episode season ended with Aaron Pierre's John Stewart stepping up to become Green Lantern with a unique Dark Lantern, leaving his partnerless for Season 2.

Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy spoke with The Ringer-Verse after the season finale and was asked which Green Lanterns could come on board for Season 2, replacing Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan after his unfortunate death. Well, Mundy confirmed that one writer, Vanessa Baden Kelly, has been "talking a big Kilowog game for a long time," advocating for the giant alien space cop to join Lanterns:

"Vanessa [Baden Kelly]'s been talking a big Kilowog game for a long time. We've tossed out a lot of different things."

DC Comics

There may be one obstacle to bringing such a behemoth alien into the fold, as Mundy declared that Season 2 will likely be another "Earth-based story," which would require those involved to be "sort of grounded and real as possible:"

"We won't be back in Rushville, most likely, unless something crazy happens in Rushville every 10 years. But like, it's going to be an Earth-based story that we continue, most likely. We've shown that you can leave the planet, so that's good. But because of that, we want to make whoever's here as sort of grounded and real as possible."

HBO and DC Studios still haven't renewed Lanterns for Season 2, but a writers' room has already been opened, and early development has begun. For now, all eight episodes of Season 1 are streaming on HBO Max, but fans should brace themselves for a long wait before Season 2, if it happens.

Who Is Kilowog & Will He Appear in Lanterns Season 2?

Warner Bros.

Kilowog is an eight-foot-tall Bolovaxian and the last survivor of his destroyed home world who serves as Green Lantern of Sector 674. Not only does Kilowog possess a power ring and its limitless will-based potential, but he also has a genius-level intellect, having been a renowned geneticist before his world's destruction.

He serves an important role on Oa as the drill instructor for the Green Lantern Corps, training the latest recruits and calling them "poozers." Kilowog was even the first to coach Hal Jordan before he was passed on to Sinestro, who may soon be responsible for his former mentee's resurrection in the DCU.

Those who caught 2011's Green Lantern will remember that Kilowog was played by Michael Clarke Duncan, who brought Kingpin to life in 2003's Daredevil opposite Ben Affleck. Of course, due to Kilowog's nature, he was an entirely CGI creation, with Duncan providing the voice just one year before his passing.

The expensive CGI-heavy requirements of Kilowog make it rather unlikely that he will play a major role in Lanterns Season 2, especially as Chris Mundy confirmed that it will be another "Earth-based story." Then again, The People v Gorilla Grodd will soon bring a walking, talking, super-intelligent ape to HBO Max, so perhaps Kilowog won't be quite as off the table as some may presume.

That decision to center Lanterns Season 2 on Earth is bound to frustrate many who were hoping for a space-centric follow-up, although it is a logical continuation of John Stewart's commitment to watch over his homeworld. There is perhaps a higher chance that the DCU adapts one of the many other human Green Lanterns in Season 2, like Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, and more Guy Gardner.

Nathan Fillion's douchebag Emerald Knight warned John Stewart in the finale that the Guardians would "send an army" for him after he decided to go rogue. That could be an intriguing premise for featuring more alien Green Lanterns in Season 2 while keeping the narrative on Earth, with various space cops coming after Stewart as he juggles fighting them and another terrifying threat.