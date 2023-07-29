15 Best Star Wars Black Series Action Figures Ranked

With so many heroes, villains, smugglers, creatures, and droids that make up Hasbro’s Black Series range of Star Wars action figures, here are our top 15 selections for the best-of-the-line ranked.

It may be hard to believe, but Hasbro launched the Black Series ten years ago this summer (August 1, 2013, to be exact.) The line began simply, with four popular characters (X-Wing Pilot Luke, R2-D2, Darth Maul, and a Sandtrooper) but gradually grew to encompass a vast array of Star Wars characters.

Before the Black Series, the standard, tried-and-true scale for Star Wars figures was 3 3/4”, originally chosen by Kenner, the company that produced the very first Star Wars toys back in the 70s.

But fans clamored and begged for larger-sized offerings, and thus, the Black Series was born.

The 15 Best Star Wars Black Series Figures: Ranked

A brief disclaimer: Star Wars fans are a passionate bunch, and the Galaxy Far, Far Away means so many different things to so many different people. So, as with any ranking of a group of people, places, or things, one’s own, uniquely personal view might not reflect the placement given.

That being said, here are The Direct’s Top 15 Star Wars Black Series figures ranked.

Honorable Mention: Rey (Island Journey)

Hasbro

First things first, while certainly not the all-time greatest Black Series offering out there, Island Journey Rey from The Last Jedi was the first character in the line to utilize Hasbro’s proprietary PhotoReal face printing tech, which offers a much more realistic actor likeness than if the head sculpt were to be painted.

This Rey set the standard for the Black Series’ actor likenesses going forward.

15.) Admiral Ackbar

Hasbro

Admiral Gial Ackbar (based on his appearance in 1983’s Return of the Jedi) is packed with a blaster that he never uses in the film, but also includes fine quality detailing on his crusty, Mon Calamari skin.

The figure even includes an articulated jaw so he can tell other figures about the trap they’ve just sprung.

14.) Imperial Probe Droid

Hasbro

One can practically hear that classic Empire Strikes Back sound effect with this Probe Droid figure.

The legs articulate in multiple directions and the figure is the proper, bulky size compared to other toys in the line, even if the “floating” base is a little clunky looking.

13.) Count Dooku

Hasbro

This Black Series Count Dooku features a fabulous likeness to the iconic Christopher Lee.

Apart from showcasing all the details like the character so memorable (like his unusual lightsaber hilt), it’s a cool thing for Hasbro to have immortalized a legendary man like Lee in plastic.

12.) Chopper (C1-10P)

Hasbro

Coming in at #12, it’s the most murderous droid around, the Ghost Crew’s trusty-but-rusty astromech Chopper!

Standing shorter than most Black Series figures, Chop is packed with a base to simulate his rocket-propelled flights and even comes with a swappable left leg meant to represent the one he pined for in the Rebels episode “The Forgotten Droid.”

11.) Ahsoka Tano (The Mandalorian Season 2)

Hasbro

The first of likely many Rosario Dawson Ahsoka figures, she’s equipped with her two white-bladed lightsabers and screen-accurate costume detailing. Hasbro even found a good way of giving her knee articulation that works with the very puffy pants she wears in The Mandalorian.

10.) Heavy Infantry Mandalorian (Paz Vizla)

Hasbro

Before the character became known as Paz Vizla during The Book of Boba Fett series, he appeared as an ally of Din Djarin in Season 1 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

This rock-solid figure was actually made available about a week after his first appearance in the series. Talk about good timing!

9.) Clone Commander Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hasbro

Modeled after Obi-Wan’s look in Genndy Tartakovsky‘s fan-favorite, traditionally animated Star Wars: Clone Wars series, this Black Series figure perfectly reflects a more realistic version of Kenobi’s awesome armor in the cartoon.

8.) Captain Rex

Hasbro

The uber-popular Captain Rex is decked out in a fully-realized version of his Clone Wars armor. The figure also manages to nicely translate the animated character’s likeness into something that more closely resembles the clones’ live-action portrayer Temuera Morrison.

7.) Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios

Hasbro

No need to utter “Karabast!” in this instance, as Zeb here is one of the finest figures the Black Series has to offer.

From his imposing height to his well-articulated, canine-like lower legs, this figure perfectly depicts the Lasat warrior and Rebel Alliance hero. His included bo-rifle even converts from staff mode to blaster mode.

6.) Jaxxon

Hasbro

Even long-time Star Wars fans might be saying “Who?” at this point. Jaxxon is a rabbit-like bounty hunter who was first introduced in the pages of Marvel‘s Star Wars comics back in 1977. This wonderfully-sculpted figure renders Jax in terrific detail.

5.) Princess Leia Organa (Hoth)

Hasbro

Black Series Leia from Empire Strikes Back has an impeccable likeness to the late, great Carrie Fisher, plus costume detailing which does a great job of capturing her cold-weather Hoth gear.

4.) Tech (Mercenary Gear)

Hasbro

This The Bad Batch Season 2 offering of the team’s resident genius Tech rights a wrong from the figure that was based on the first season of the show: He has his goggles, which were entirely absent from the previous version. Still no datapad though, sadly.

3.) Emperor Palpatine and Throne

Not only does this Emperor Palpatine action figure have super cool Force lightning hands, but he also comes with the throne he sat in on the Death Star II in Return of the Jedi. Ol’ Sheev currently goes for big bucks on the aftermarket, so if anyone owns him, they’re lucky.

2.) Chewbacca And C-3PO

Hasbro

This entry is a bit of a cheat since Chewie and Threepio are two separate figures and arrive in a boxed set.

But the golden protocol droid can also be treated as an accessory, breaking apart to be stored in Chewbacca’s backpack in order to mimic the scenes in Cloud City.

Moreover, this is the best version of Han Solo’s Wookiee pal that Hasbro has made to date in the Black Series.

1.) Jar Jar Binks

Hasbro

Whether one finds Jar Jar endearing or recoils at the sight of the highly divisive Phantom Menace character, like it or not, this is easily one of the strongest entries in the line, if not the strongest.

Featuring expressive, innovative articulation, terrific detailing, and fun accessories, Mr. Binks is nothing short of bombad.