Review: Stanley Releases Limited-Edition Drinkware Inspired By The Mandalorian

I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold.

Every bounty hunter requires hydration to track down their quarries, and Stanley has brought the latest essential hunting tool to our world from the galaxy far, far away.

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, Stanley has created an ensemble of limited-edition drinkware inspired by The Mandalorian. The famous drinkware company, with legs stretching all the way back to 1913, has produced three specialized cups with original artwork based on the hit Disney+ series.

The Direct was honored to have the privilege of testing these bad boys out, and the products are as strong as beskar steel itself.

EXQUISITE CRAFTSMANSHIP

Stanley has delivered with top-of-the-line drinkware that would make any Mandalorian proud - and there's a little something for everyone!

Maybe it'll take care of you.

It certainly will, as The Child Trigger-Action Travel Mug is excellent for all who wish to traverse the galaxy. Retaining temperature for hours on end, this mug proves to be very valuable for a busy day with little time to stop. The trigger-action clears an opening around the edge of the lid, producing the drink at a steady flow that eliminates the possibility of spills.

I never thought I'd see that again.

Yet, here we are. The Legendary Warrior Quencher is more of a traditional cup in that it makes use of a straw, serving as a great piece of drinkware for casual social outings at the local cantina. This piece can hold nearly double the amount of liquid than that of its counterparts and is as easy to use as it gets. The cup excels particularly with cold drinks, allowing the size of the product to pay dividends.

I'm a Mandalorian. Weapons are part of my religion.

The Mandalorian Bottle may come at a premium, but the package is well worth the price. The bottle can function in a simple manner, with the opening of the black insert piece being plenty big enough for a sip. But, the lid also serves as a cup, which can turn the bottle from a standard drinkware item into a container that serves multiple rounds of a beverage. This product is by far the most efficient at preserving longevity for hot, cold, and iced drinks, justifying the higher fee.

Beskar is difficult to come by in the galaxy far, far away, and Mandalorians to wear the steel are even rarer.

But, Stanley has produced several items that are just as strong as the treasured metal. Each of the products is vacuum-sealed and insulated, and the powerful steel is strong enough to withstand onslaughts in the dishwasher. Stanley's offerings are useful for several kinds of outings and lifestyles, making it difficult to pick just one - you could always go with all three. Either way, you can't go wrong.

