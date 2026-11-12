Tom Holland's Spider-Man Trilogy Gets a Stunning New Boxset

Tom Holland's Spider-Man "Home" trilogy is Sony's most successful superhero trilogy, and the premium design of its latest box set more than lives up to that reputation. The events of those movies take place in Marvel's cinematic universe thanks to a deal struck by Sony and Marvel, and the films made Tom Holland a global star. Despite the last entry arriving in 2021, the trilogy's popularity still endures.

Singapore-based physical media retailer Relite Media is releasing an exclusive, worldwide collector's box set for Sony's Spider-Man "Home" trilogy, and it's a thing of beauty. The collection houses each movie in One-Click boxes and places them in one giant outer display case dubbed the Mother Box.

Relite Media

The One-Click box designs suit each movie up in the exact Spider-Man costume Tom Holland wore for that film. The Homecoming case wears the high-tech Stark suit from that film, with the tiny Spider-Tracer emblem at the center and the costume's red and blue covering the entire case. The reverse features the suit's large, classic red back emblem, giving the case an overall premium feel.

Relite Media

This design pattern carries over to the Far From Home and No Way Home One-Click boxes. The Far From Home case features the red and black Upgraded Suit, while the No Way Home casing is dressed in the famous Integrated Suit that Holland's web-head battled Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in.

Relite Media

The Mother Box casing also features a No Way Home design, the self-made red and blue Spidey suit Holland wears in the final act of the movie. It's important to note that the Mother Box casing is a larger empty storage box sold separately, simply a home for the trilogy on your shelf.

More Spider-Man Box Set Collections

Relite's Home collection doesn't end with the Mother Box. The outlet also teased One-Click box sets, one per film, with each set packing the movie in three different slipcover designs. Homecoming's One-Click set features slipcovers of Spider-Man swinging across the city with Iron Man in flight behind him, while another shows the web-head sitting on a bench in Queens, New York. These come with the same large display case shown in the Mother Box collection.

Relite Media

Far From Home's One-Click follows a similar pattern with three slipcover designs. One shows Spidey swinging mid-air, while the other two feature Spider-Man and Mysterio, one showing them in battle and another with the pair standing side by side.

Relite Media

No Way Home's collection follows suit, with different slipcovers featuring Holland's hero alongside multiple villains and allies from the trilogy capper.

Relite Media

The first Home trilogy box set was released by Sony in April 2022, months after No Way Home hit theaters. The standard set was a 4K UHD plus Blu-ray package, marking the first trilogy collection for the MCU's Spider-Man. Relite Media's new offering is a far more premium take on the Home trilogy, designed for hardcore collectors across the globe.

Sony Pictures

The retailer teased the designs on October 31, but an official release date isn't out yet. The timing also coincides with Sony and Marvel's four-movie Spider-Man collection, which arrives December 15, the same day Brand New Day lands on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. That historic set includes Holland's trilogy and the latest entry, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sony Pictures

The new box sets are a great cop for die-hard fans of the Spider-Man trilogy. Although many fans already own the standard Sony box set and might even be eyeing the four-movie collection, the Relite set is still worth having thanks to its premium lenticular slipcovers and beautiful artwork. They're great to have if you want pretty Spider-Man designs sitting on your shelf.