Sony Reveals Historic 4-Movie Spider-Man Collection for Tom Holland's MCU Hero

Sony released its first-ever Spider-Man movie in 2002, the opening entry of Sam Raimi's Spidey trilogy. However, 2026 marks the first time the studio has put together a four-movie collection for the web-slinger. As the name implies, the format bundles four films into a single package, and Sony has given the treatment to a good number of its franchises. The Karate Kid, Hotel Transylvania, and Ghostbusters are all among the iconic Sony properties to receive it, and it's now Spidey's turn.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment unveiled the four-film collection amid the October 6 Premium Video on Demand release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's fourth MCU Spider-Man movie. The bundle packs all four of Holland's solo outings, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, into a single Blu-ray box set with digital copies.

Sony Pictures

The four-disc set arrives Tuesday, December 15, the same day Brand New Day makes its physical media debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, after an extended theatrical window pushed the disc back about a month from its original mid-November slot. Preorders are live at Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers, with Walmart pricing it at $71.22.

The cover image features Holland's wall-crawler in his Spidey suit, unmasked. Collectors can also spring for a Limited Collector's Edition 4K SteelBook, which packs in a magnetic lenticular cover, physical reproductions of Peter's handwritten letter to MJ and MJ's drawing, and an exclusive tie-in comic.

The set follows Sony's earlier Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection from April 2022, which bundled the first three Holland films. The new package updates that one with the record-breaking fourth chapter.

The Brand New Day disc comes loaded with bonus content. Featurettes include "Tom Holland: The Evolving Spider," "Brand New Direction" with director Destin Daniel Cretton, "Peter and The Punisher" with Jon Bernthal, and "Webs, Wires and Runaway Tanks," which spotlights the film's practical stunt work under coordinator Peng Zhang. Other extras dive into the redesigned Spider-Suit, hidden Easter eggs, and behind-the-scenes camera roll footage from the set, with the digital edition including 11 bonus features in total, including the "Outtakes: Goofs, Gaffes and Gags" reel.

This four-film set should prove lucrative for Sony given how well Brand New Day has performed. The film delivered a staggering $360 million in its domestic opening weekend, the biggest in box office history, and has reportedly gone on to rake in $2.5 billion worldwide, ranking as the third highest-grossing film of all time behind only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. Many comic book movie aficionados will want this historic Marvel quadrilogy on their shelves.

Spider-Man Joins a Long Line of Marvel Movie Collections

Sony's Spider-Man set joins a growing lineup of franchise-spanning Marvel collections. The Avengers: 4-Movie Collection bundles The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame on Blu-ray with digital copies, and a limited 4K SteelBook edition of that set landed as a Best Buy exclusive.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios also released the Captain America: 4-Movie Collection in 2025 alongside Captain America: Brave New World's home debut. That set arrived on digital April 15, 2025, and on Blu-ray and DVD May 13, 2025, packing The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and Brave New World into 526 minutes of star-spangled action.

Marvel Studios

The Thor: 4-Movie Collection rounds out the group, collecting Chris Hemsworth's four solo films from Thor through Thor: Love and Thunder on Blu-ray and as a 4K digital bundle.

Marvel Studios

Beyond the four-film sets, Marvel's smaller collections have kept collectors busy. In 2023, the studio released a three-movie set for James Gunn's acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, collecting Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, and Vol. 3.

Marvel Studios

That same year, Marvel gave similar treatment to its Black Panther franchise with a two-movie collection. That set paired Black Panther with its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which served as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 before the sequel's release.

Spider-Man joining this stellar list of Marvel collections gives Sony one of the most enviable bundle offerings in comic book movie home entertainment. It gives fans the option to own their favorite Marvel films in a more convenient way, which is essential at a time when physical media has become more important than ever.