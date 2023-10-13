Smiling Friends Season 2 Gets Official Release Window

Smiling Friends Season 2 received an official release update amid high anticipation for its return on Adult Swim.

Created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, Smiling Friends explores the story of a company that dedicated its time to spreading happiness, mostly focused on two lead characters named Pim and Charlie.

The show's pilot episode made its debut as part of Adult Swim's annual April Fools' Day event on April 1, 2020.

After it received generally positive reviews from fans and critics, Adult Swim picked up Smiling Friends for a full season in May 2021, which premiered on January 10, 2022.

In February 2022, Smiling Friends was renewed for Season 2.

When Will Smiling Friends Season 2 Release?

Adult Swim

As part of Adult Swim's panel at this year's New York Comic Con, it was announced that Smiling Friends Season 2 will be released in 2024.

The panel, via Toon Hive, also revealed that Smiling Friends Season 2 will include a wide array of animation, such as 2D, 3D, stop motion, and live-action content.

Mr. Frog, also known as Ulysses Walter Frog, who is the star of The Mr. Frog Show has been confirmed to return for Season 2.

In January 2023, Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack gave a brief update to Comicbook about Season 2, noting that production is "going very well:"

"I don't think I can say much, but I can answer that it's going very well. It's going to be a lot of fun. I think people will be pleasantly surprised because the train is steadily on the tracks. It's going well, the show is going well."

When To Expect Smiling Friends Season 2 in 2024

The confirmation of Smiling Friends Season 2's 2024 release is quite promising, considering the positive fan reaction toward the series.

Still, it remains to be seen when the show will premiere on Adult Swim.

Assuming that it will have the same release timeframe as Season 1 (January 2022), then it's possible that Season 2 could be released in January 2024.

Another potential release window for Season 2 is around April Fools' Day 2024, considering that its pilot episode aired on the same day in 2020.

With Season 2 confirmed to arrive in 2024, fans can expect the same hilarious chemistry of the characters while not shying away from discussing sensible topics.

What makes Smiling Friends stand out from the rest of Adult Swim's shows is the fact that it focuses on self-help.

While the series tackled some serious subject matter in Season 1 such as suicide, the dynamic between Smiling Friends' lead characters Pim and Charlie helps the viewers understand the issue while being anchored by the pair's entertaining dynamic.

Smiling Friends Season 1 is available on Max.