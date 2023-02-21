Shazam 2 Star Auditioned for X-Men Superhero Role (Exclusive)

It turns out that Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Grace Caroline Currey, who plays Mary Bloomfield in the DCU, auditioned to be a part of the X-Men.

Back before Disney purchased Fox, the mouse’s rival studio churned out X-Men films every couple of years.

Of course, there were the original three back in the early 2000s. Then came First Class, a somewhat messy and confused half-reboot for the franchise.

Despite its convoluted nature, the cast for this new generation was somehow able to stand up against the original portrayal of these iconic characters, such as Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy or Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender.

Now, it’s been revealed that a current Shazam! star could have been a key part of the most recent line-up of X-Men.

Lady Shazam Was Almost Part of the X-Men

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Grace Caroline Currey revealed that she previously auditioned for a big X-Men movie before jumping about the DC Comics ship.

Currey shared how she originally “auditioned for X-Men back in the day for Jean Gray,” a role that ultimately went to Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner:

“You know, I auditioned for X-Men back in the day for Jean Gray. Yeah, to play young Jean Gray, which Sophie Turner… did that. She got the part. And you know, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Sophie Turner

But would she want any upcoming role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The star admitted she’s “such a DC person” and that she “[doesn’t] know” which potential role would be best:

“I have to be honest, especially the comics, I am such a DC person. I really know DC moreso. And of course, Marvel is so… they bring out characters a lot of the times that people aren’t as familiar with, of course, with how we got Iron Man and everyone over there. But I don’t know…

Who Could Shazam Star Currey Play in the MCU?

So who could Grace Caroline Currey play in the MCU?

Well, as timing would have it, the X-Men are right around the corner (give or take a few years). Perhaps she can get another shot at Jean Grey?

Another possibility could be Kitty Pryde, a mutant who can phase through objects. She even has a little purple pet dragon.

Then, depending on where the MCU goes with its X-Men lore, she could also play a grown-up X-23.

Though, it’s clear that Currey is happy with where she is now in the DCU. Hopefully, when James Gunn’s new vision rolls around, Shazam and his family will be an integral part of it.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases on Friday, March 17.