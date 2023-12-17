Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 just got an exciting update.

The first movie, released in 2019, followed three teenagers who are terrorized by horrifying stories brought to life from a haunted book—the product of a tormented soul named Sarah Bellows. The film resonated well with audiences, leading to a 77% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72% audience score.

A proper sequel was first announced in 2020 but did not get a proper update until this year when director André Øvredal confirmed to IGN that the project “is alive.”

Is Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Still Getting a Sequel?

Zoe Margaret Colletti in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

While speaking exclusively to The Direct’s Russ Milheim, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark star Zoe Margaret Colletti gave a promising update on the long-in-development sequel.

When asked if she has heard anything about Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, the actress was quick to praise the original film, adding she is “thrilled and excited [for] when [she] get[s] to finally read a script:”

“Yeah, yeah, of course. I mean, first of all, it was a great project to get the opportunity to work on. I love the cast. I like [André Øvredal] is amazing. He's such a great director. And just the experience, in general, was amazing. I will be so thrilled and excited [for] when I get to finally read a script and see what's been going on.”

The actress elaborated, sharing that she “know[s] they’ve been working on it for ages” and that “it’s still being worked on, and it’s still greenlit:”

“I know they've been working on it for ages. It is quite the process, I now realize, to fully get another movie out. But last I heard was that it's still being worked on, and it's still greenlit, and it's still going forward. And I know Andre still been chugging along and working on it. I've not read a script yet, but I'm trying to get my little clutches on it at all times. Because I want to know what's going on.”

What's in Store For Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2?

The original books the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark movies are based on contain dozens upon dozens of scary stories. Needless to say, there’s so much potential for not just a single sequel.

Fans could see stories like the vampire urban legend of Croglin Grange, the vanishing hitchhiker, cannibals, adult-sized dolls coming to life, and more.

Story-wise, Zoe Margaret Colletti’s Ruth still needs to figure out what happened to Auggie and Chuck, though who knows if they’re still alive after their scary encounters with those terrifying monsters.

Perhaps the success of Disney+’s recent take on Goosebumps could convince everyone involved to speed up the development a tad. Maybe a streaming series could be the best direction to continue the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark franchise.