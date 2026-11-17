Phineas and Ferb's next movie just received an official release window from creator Dan Povenmire. Despite originally ending after four seasons and the Across the 2nd Dimension movie in 2015, Disney has revived Phineas and Ferb for the streaming era. That began with 2020's Disney+ original flick, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, and continued with the animated series' renewal for Seasons 5 and 6, the latter of which will properly begin in early 2027, following Halloween and Christmas specials capping off this year.

Dan Povenmire recently sat down with Wayne Brady's What If?! podcast, and the conversation turned to Phineas and Ferb's next big movie, which is in production for Disney+ and Disney Channel. The franchise's founding father confirmed that Phineas and Ferb the Movie 3 "won't be out 'til 2028," but boldly declared it to be "the best thing that [they've] done" yet:

Povenmire: "We’re doing a movie right now that won’t be out ’til 2028." Q: "Is it a Phineas and Ferb movie?" Povenmire: "Yeah, I think it’s the best thing that we’ve done. I’m so excited about it."

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Povenmire revealed that the untitled third movie is "the movie that [they] wanted to do in 2019," rather than Candace Against the Universe. However, the storyline shifted because this wouldn't have been a "good entryway back into the series" after the several-year hiatus which followed the show's original ending:

"This was the movie that we wanted to do in 2019 that ended up being 'Candace Against the Universe', because they ended up changing their minds about what they wanted, because this was more of something that would be good for the fans, but not necessarily a good entryway back into the series, because it’s sort of a broken reality episode.”

After describing the story as a "broken reality" one, Povenmire noted that there are "almost no other voices in this except for the main characters" and two other mystery names, which he is keeping top secret for the time being:

Q: "Ooh, it sounds like there was an opportunity for lots of voices and characters there…" Povenmire: "Actually, to be really honest, there’s almost no other voices in this except for the main characters and… Well, I can’t even say who… There are two extra voices…"

The third Phineas and Ferb movie was announced in January with a logline that hinted that "Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment backfires" and erases the first meeting between the stepbrothers' parents:

"Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment backfires, erasing the moment Phineas’ mom meets Ferb’s dad — meaning the boys never become brothers and every day is merely adequate. As reality unravels and the future hangs in the balance, Phineas and Ferb must restore the timeline before it’s too late."

Povenmire's promise to lean on the core cast in Phineas and Ferb 3 means the spotlight will be on the core family of Phineas Flynn, Ferb Fletcher, Candace Flynn, Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Lawrence Fletcher, and Perry the Platypus. They will be joined by Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, Major Francis Morgan, and the titular duo's familiar friends: Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, Baljeet, and Buford.

What to Expect From Phineas and Ferb Movie 3 (Is It the End?)

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Phineas and Ferb has always leaned heavily on heavy sci-fi concepts, namely through Dr. Doofenshmirtz and the titular brothers' crazy inventions. The first two movies took those elements to new heights, with the first hurtling into the Multiverse, and the second going the aliens, space, and other planets route, which makes time-travel the only logical progression for the third outing.

The news that Phineas and Ferb's third movie won't be released until 2028 is bound to disappoint many, although it only leaves an 8-year gap since Candace Against the Universe, 1 year less than the wait after Across the 2nd Dimension. The decision is a smart one, as Phineas and Ferb already has its last currently ordered season set to release in 2027, maintaining a constant stream of content.

The untitled Phineas and Ferb movie is set to be a grand event due to its "broken reality" story, but its premise of separating the two brothers and focusing mainly on the core cast points to a personal, character-first narrative regardless.

Fortunately, a SAG-AFTRA listing in September (via Toon Hive) also indicated that Phineas and Ferb Season 7 may be in early development at Disney Channel. As such, it seems longtime followers of the show needn't brace for the 2028 movie to be some kind of second finale to the mythos, despite its epic story.

Find out why one original actor won't be returning for Phineas and Ferb 3.