Percy Jackson Pokes Fun at Harry Potter In New Book

The newest addition to the Percy Jackson books takes some subtle jabs at Harry Potter, in the spirit of the two franchises' unofficial rivalry.

The Percy Jackson and Harry Potter book series are often compared, as they are both fantastical, family-friendly reads starring a quirky trio and rotating cast of supporting characters, with narrative focus on a young "chosen one" who is the subject of an important prophecy.

Funnily enough, during an event ahead of the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, Walker Scobell even addressed the age-old question of who would win in a fight between Harry Potter and Percy Jackson. He argued that Percy would win, and it "would not be a fight at all."

Harry Potter References in New Percy Jackson Book

Wrath of the Triple Goddess

Warning: The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan.

In his seventh Percy Jackson and the Olympians book, Wrath of the Triple Goddess, author Rick Riordan pokes some fun at Harry Potter — a franchise it is often compared to.

It is worth noting that these references are vague enough that there is enough plausible deniability, and some (though admittedly slim) reasoning arguing they have nothing to do with the Boy Who Lived. However, to have it appear several times and all keep a consistent tone feels like no coincidence.

The easiest reference to spot is actually related to a fairly important element of the plot — a magic school. When Percy learns of a school for magic existing, his first instinct is to "blurt" out that this sounds like a "weird concept:"

"'I haven't for many years.' Hecate sighed. 'Once, this mansion was a school for magic—' 'Weird concept,' I [Percy] muttered, because sometimes I blurt stuff out that should not be blurted. It was just that I was having trouble imagining students running around the house, zapping one another with wands and making potions out of eel mucus."

Near the end of the novel, this concept crops back up, and Percy again notes how the idea of a magic school is "wild:"

"'Edudora sighed. 'What was I thinking? A magic school! Can you imagine such a thing?' 'Yeah. Wild.'"

Of course, in pop culture in the 21st century, if someone hears about a "Magic School," they will likely end up thinking about Hogwarts from Harry Potter.

The other two references are much quicker, and easier to miss on first glance. Chapter six, for one, is titled "Raw Chicken Carcasses and Where to Find Them," a title reminiscent of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them from Harry Potter.

This may seem like a stretch or a coincidence, but many of the book's chapter titles pull from the structure of popular media, such as one titled "Hellhounds! At the Disco" in the style of the band name Panic! At the Disco, and another titled "Oops! ... I Killed You Again," which is clearly inspired by Britney Spears' "Oops!...I Did It Again" song.

Finally, the last one is a bit more hidden, buried within a quick, banter-filled conversation with Percy, Grover, and a Nereid. The Nereid seems to quote Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, but when Percy points this out, the Nereid is confused. Grover wonders if "maybe it's the other wizard ... from that other movie," seemingly referring to Dumbledore from Harry Potter before getting interrupted. Gandalf and Dumbledore are visually very similar to one another, and it is easy to mix the two up:

"She snarled, 'You shall not pass!' 'Wait, I know that line,' I [Percy] said. 'It's from the wizard guy in Lord of the Rings.' She momentarily lost her murderous look in confusion. 'What?' 'What?' I repeated. 'Maybe it's the other wizard,' Grover offered. 'From that other movie.' 'No, I'm pretty sure it's—'"

Why Does Percy Jackson Reference Harry Potter?

Riordan often inserts little self-referential, wink-wink-nudge-nudge jokes into the Percy Jackson books, and having these moments referring to Harry Potter seems to be part of that.

There are several more meta jokes that are similar to these. For instance, there is a reference to a streaming service called Olympus+. Not only did Percy Jackson and the Olympians release on Disney+ earlier this year, but also Riordan dedicated the book to "our friends at 20th TV and Disney+."

Additionally, Percy talks about how he is constantly paranoid that someone could be writing a book about him — a fact readers learn through reading a book about him.

The subtle Harry Potter jokes seem to be in this same vein — less malicious than they are silly and self-referential.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Wrath of the Triple Goddess is available in bookstores and online now.