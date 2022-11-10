Nick Fury’s Wife Reportedly Joins the MCU: New Actress Revealed

According to insiders, Nick Fury's wife could be making her MCU debut in the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has become a Marvel Studios staple at this point. Being one of the longest-tenured actors in the franchise, he is finally getting a project of his own in next year's Secret Invasion.

The "Spy/Espionage" action thriller has been in the works for quite some time and will see Jackson's Fury joined by some big new names for the MCU. The biggest and best of these is Game of Thrones star Emelia Clarke, who will supposedly play Marvel comics character Abigail Brand in the streaming series.

But Clarke is not the only new face appearing in the show, and fans may finally know who another is actually playing.

Get Ready to Meet Mrs. Fury

Noted insider Daniel Richtman revealed that the wife of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury could be making an appearance in 2023's Secret Invasion.

In a post on his Patreon, Richtman remarked on a mysterious character being played by actress Charlayne Woodard. He revealed that Woodard would in fact be taking on the role of Agent Priscilla Fury (aka Nick Fury's spouse).

Woodard and Jackson have previously worked together in M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable and Glass, and her MCU character can be seen very briefly in the Secret Invasion trailer.

Marvel Studios

Who is Priscilla Fury?

Fans will be excited to be getting a deeper dive into the life and times of one, Nick Fury. For the most part, audiences have not been privy to the former SHEILD director's life outside of office hours. Well, Secret Invasion will seemingly change that.

It is interesting to note that Charlayne Woodard's character will not only be Fury's wife, but seems to also be a SWORD agent in the Disney+ series. As mentioned, the pair of Jackson and Woodard should have great chemistry from the get-go, as the two have worked together in the past.

But, as fans of Marvel Comics will probably be asking, who the heck is Priscilla Fury? This seems to be a wholly original character for the series, an original creation made for the MCU with no history on the comic page.

In the comics, Fury has never taken a wife. Sure, the character has romantic affiliations here and there, but has never officially tied the knot. Knowing this, it will be fascinating to see what sort of dynamic the two have, being a married couple who both specialize in the art of espionage.

Secret Invasion is set to start streaming on Disney+ sometime in 2023.