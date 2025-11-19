Netflix Confirms It Is Making Its Own West Wing Replacement

Netflix confirmed its plans to develop its own West Wing replacement. Aaron Sorkin's hit West Wing series ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006; however, in the nearly 20 years since, it has continued to resonate with audiences, offering a gripping political drama set within the U.S. government. The hit show has been a mainstay on HBO Max, specifically being one of the service's most popular legacy titles since its launch.

Netflix will seek to recapture some of that West Wing magic with a new series from one of the show's biggest creatives. As confirmed by Deadline, the industry-leading streamer has started development on a new political drama, titled The Aisle, from The West Wing executive producer and writer, John Wells.

Wells will team up with Phoebe Fisher, the showrunner of Amazon Prime Video's streaming adaptation of Cruel Intentions, on the project, with Fisher stepping in as executive producer and writer.

The series is said to follow "the young and ambitious staff of a newly appointed senator" both at home and at the office as they juggle trying to change American democracy with their drama-filled personal lives:

"The series follows the young and ambitious staff of a newly appointed senator, who set out to prove that courage and conviction still have a place in American democracy, while juggling the sexy, high-stakes chaos of their personal lives in a city where power seduces, and every win comes at a price. It explores the new generation navigating politics in Washington D.C."

The Aisle is still in early development, with no production timeline in view, and no specific release information has been announced yet. Not much else is known about the series so far, but it enters a long line of politico-infused streaming dramas on Netflix, which includes the likes of House of Cards and The Diplomat (read more about The Diplomat here).

How The Aisle Could Be The Perfect West Wing Replacement?

NBC

Since The West Wing came to an end in 2006, fans have been itching to fill the void left behind by the beloved political drama. The smartly written, star-studded NBC series remains one of the most beloved TV dramas of all time, so it has got big shoes to fill for anyone eyeing or vying for its crown.

However, Netflix's The Aisle seems to have a strong chance of giving the TV classic a run for its money. The most significant point in The Aisle's favor is the fact that it has one of the key creatives behind The West Wing working to bring this streaming drama to life.

The new Netflix series comes from West Wing executive producer and writer, John Wells. Wells served as the showrunner for Seasons 5-7 of The West Wing, demonstrating that he has the talent to create TV magic in the world of American politics. And that does not even count his extensive TV resume beyond that, which includes his work on mega-hits like ER and Shameless.

The world of the American political system is inherently built for TV drama, but finding the right creative talent to bring that vision to life is what separates the good from the great.

Wells has a proven track record that he can do wonders on the small screen, so if the writing hits the gold standard set by The West Wing, and he can find the perfect cast, The Aisle has all the makings of something truly special.