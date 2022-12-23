Netflix's Rumored 'Back to the Future' Show Gets Disappointing Update

Netflix's rumored Back to the Future animated series has received a disappointing update in an official statement from the franchise's Twitter account.

A recent Twitter post from GIANT FREAKIN' ROBOT claimed that an animated series based on the beloved Back to the Future movie franchise would be coming to Netflix sometime in the future.

The article referred to this being corroborated by "trusted and proven sources," though no specific information about the nature of those sources was provided.

Fans who got excited by the prospect presented in the article, however, were left disappointed Wednesday.

Back to the Future Series Rumor Officially Debunked

Universal

After reposting its article stating that Back to the Future would be getting a Netflix animated series on Twitter, Giant Freakin Robot got a response from the official Back to the Future page with a single GIF of the franchise's star Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown) saying "It ain't happening."

When Twitter user @Kranitoko responded, asking "Could it, though?" the franchise's account responded with another GIF, this time of Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) saying "The answer is no."

As of publication, there has been no follow-up or retraction from GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT.

The franchise director Robert Zemeckis has previously indicated "there will be no more" Back to the Future in an interview with Bad Taste:

"There will never, ever be, in the most absolutely way, a Back to the Future 4. There will be no more Back to the Future."

The Future of Back to the Future

With a blunt responses from the official Twitter account not only confirming that the rumor was untrue but that there was no chance of it ever being true, fans should not hold out hope for a Back to the Future animated series on Netflix.

As many in the comments on the Twitter exchange pointed out, there was already a Back to the Future animated series in the early '90s that ran for two seasons.

Nonetheless, a Back to the Future musical will be opening on Broadway on June 30, 2023, and is currently playing at London's Adelphi Theatre.