NCIS Hawaii: Who Is William 'Kono' Dahlin? Show Tribute Explained

William "Kono" Dahlin was honored in a tribute at the end of the latest episode of CBS' NCIS: Hawaii.

NCIS: Hawaii's Tribute to William "Kono" Dahlin

The first episode of NCIS: Hawaii Season 3, which premiered on February 12, concluded with a tribute to the late William "Kono" Dahlin.

Ahead of the credits, CBS shared a dedication card that read "In loving memory of William 'Kono' Dahlin," honoring him after he tragically passed away on July 19, 2023 (per Star Advertiser). That dedication card can be seen below:

CBS

As reported by Hawaii News Now, Dahlin was shot during a bar fight, and he died as a result of that injury shortly after being moved to a nearby hospital.

Dahlin was credited as an actor and additional crew on the series, largely serving as a background extra, with star Noah Mills confirming he worked on the show for two years.

Replying to an Instagram post from Hawaii News Report confirming Dahlin's death, Mills sent his love and prayers to Dahlin's loved ones, noting how Dahlin "always put a smile on [his] face:"

"Worked with Kono for almost two years day in and day out, always put a smile on my face as he for many others and will be dearly missed. Prayers and thoughts to his family and loved ones. Shocked. Rip Kono."

Tribute Archive posted Dahlin's obituary, noting he is survived by two sons (Tyler and Jacob), his daughter (Karli), his father (William), his brother (Kyle), and his sister (Coline Kekauoha). Memorial services were held on September 15, 2023.

