Why Natalia Grace Had Bloody Socks In Hulu's Good American Family, Explained

Fans have been scratching their heads over this recurring image of bloody socks on the feet of Imogen Faith Reid's Natalia Grace in Good American Family.

Reid plays one of the main characters in the new Hulu thriller, which follows a family that turns its back on a young girl with dwarfism whom they adopt after suspicions begin to arise that she may not be exactly who she says she is.

The new streaming series marks a break-out for Reid, whose character is given much of the focus for its eight-episode run.

Why Were Natalia Grace's Socks Bloody in Good American Family?

Throughout the series, to this point, Good American Family keeps returning to this shocking image of a pair of bloody socks hanging in a closet.

The pair of socks belong to the show's central adopted daughter, Natalia Grace (played by Imogen Faith Reid). The series focuses on Ried's young girl as the family that brought her into their home begins to suspect she may secretly be an adult hiding as a child, and starts to take it out on her.

Over the six episodes so far this season, the hit Hulu thriller kept cutting away to this pair of socks hanging in Natalia's closet covered in blood, giving the air of uncertainty about what happened to the sullied piece of clothing.

Many had assumed that, given the accusations that Natalia is secretly older than she says she is, the blood may have been from the young girl actually being in her early or mid-teens and menstruating.

If that were the case, then it would make sense that they were hiding in the closet away from the Barnett family to see. If she had gotten her period (thus proving she was secretly not the seven-year-old she claims to be), then surely she would want to hide that fact from the adopted family that has brought her into their house.

However, after weeks of speculation, fans finally got some answers about why Natalia has blood on her socks, and the answer was shocking, to say the least.

Good American Family Episode 6 ("Not Today Satan") pulled the curtain back on what happened to the dirtied pair of hoiseries.

After a doctor's visit that confirmed Natalia is the age she has been claiming to be, someone from Child Protective Services is brought in to look into the Barnett family and what they have been putting the young girl through.

And that is when the reveal comes to pass. During a few tense sequences showing clear signs of PTSD setting in for Natalia, viewers get some flashbacks to some of the abuse Kristine Barnett (played by Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo) has been putting her adopted daughter through.

This includes a particularly hard-to-watch moment between Pompeo's character and the young Natalia, where she is seen beating the seven-year-old girl before telling her to 'walk it off.'

However, instead of letting her put on a pair of shoes before leaving the house, the Barnett matriarch forces Reid's character to walk around the block barefoot, causing significant bleeding on her feet and proving where the bloody socks came from.

In the future, this pair of bloody socks could prove to be a significant turning point, as Natalia could use them to confirm the hardships the Barnetts have been putting her through.

They could also be used the other way as well, as Kirsten and the other members of the adopted family seem convinced the socks were caused by period blood, thus proving their point that the young girl has been lying about her age.

