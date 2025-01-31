Mythic Quest Season 4 Cast: Every Character & Actor (Photos)

Apple TV+'s popular comedy Mythic Quest is back for a fourth season with a cast of familiar faces.

The series follows the lives of the staff working at the fictional Mythic Quest Studios, the developer behind a massively popular online roleplaying game titled Raven's Banquet.

Throughout three seasons Mythic Quest has explored all the comedic nuances and quirks that come with working at a video game studio and has enlisted an A-list cast to bring the stories to life.

Every Main Actor and Character in Mythic Quest Season 4

Rob McElhenney - Ian Grimm

Apple TV+

The creative director at Mythic Quest, Ian Grimm is the egotistical visionary behind Raven's Banquet and the studio's other creative endeavors. Ian often puts his visionary ideals above reality which leads him to butt heads with his colleagues David and Poppy.

Ian is played by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney (who almost appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine last year). McElhenney is also a creator and executive producer on Mythic Quest.

Charlotte Nicdao - Poppy

Apple TV+

Charlotte Nicdao (Solar Opposites, Please Like Me) stars as Poppy in Mythic Quest, the studio's lead engineer.

While Poppy and Ian's different personalities often lead them to clash, Ian eventually trusts her enough to make her co-creative director at Mythic Quest. The pair also briefly split from the team in Season 3 to start their own studio, GrimPop, before eventually returning to MQ with their learnings.

David Hornsby - David Brittlesbee

Apple TV+

The third point of Mythic Quest's leadership trifecta is David Brittlesbee, the executive producer. Despite his position, David is often overlooked by his colleagues and lacks the demand and confidence of someone typically in his role.

David Hornsby plays David and is best known for being a writer, executive producer and star on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, alongside his Mythic Quest co-star Rob McElhenney.

Ashly Burch - Rachel Mayee

Apple TV+

Rachel began the series as a game tester at Mythic Quest Studios before eventually working her way up the chain. Over three seasons Rachel also developed a romantic relationship with fellow tester, Dana.

A regular performer in the video game space, Ashly Burch is known for roles in Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us: Part 2, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and also portrays Rachel in Mythic Quest. Additionally, she's served as a writer and director on the show.

Danny Pudi - Brad Bakshi

Apple TV+

Community and Avatar: The Last Airbender star Danny Pudi appears in Mythic Quest as Brad, the studio's Head of Monetization. Brad is the troublemaker of the office and enjoys manipulating others to create chaos. His goal is to help the game turn a profit, even if that means sacrificing its integrity.

Imani Hakim - Dana Bryant

Apple TV+

Dana begins her journey at Mythic Quest as a tester before she becomes the company's primetime streamer and eventually leaves the team to follow Ian and Poppy to GrimPop. She then decides to form her own company at the end of Season 3, poaching MQ staff members Brad and Jo for her new endeavor.

Imani Hakim plays Dana in Mythic Quest with the actress known for roles in Burning Sands and Pokémon Concierge.

Jessie Ennis - Jo

Apple TV+

Better Call Saul and The Flight Attendant cast member Jessie Ennis plays Jo in Mythic Quest.

Jo begins as David's personal assistant before gravitating to other people of power within the company, including Ian, Brad, and then eventually Dana by the end of Season 3.

Naomi Ekperigin - Carol

Apple TV+

Starting out as MQ's overworked HR department, Carol (played by Central Park and Bob's Burgers' Naomi Ekperigin) eventually rises to become the company's much-needed head of diversity and inclusion.

Carol tires of the Mythic Quest staff attempting to use her as a therapist, with many of them failing to understand what the HR department stands for.

Andrew Friedman - Andy

Apple TV+

Andy entered Mythic Quest in Season 3 as one of two middle-aged game testers, which are part of the studio's new diversity and inclusion program.

Andrew Friedman, another It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alumni, plays Andy in Mythic Quest Season 4.

Caitlin McGee - Sue

Apple TV+

As Mythic Quest's community manager, it is Sue's job to deal with the ongoing tirade of toxic and hateful messages aimed at the game studio, which is offset by her sunny personality.

Caitlin McGee, known for her roles in Home Economics and You're the Worst, plays Sue.

Karolina Szymczak

Instagram

Polish actress Karolina Szymczak appears in Mythic Quest as a new character named Anna in Season 4. Szymczak is not due to appear until later in the season, leaving details about her character under wraps for now.

Shortly before Mythic Quest Season 4's debut, Szymczak shared a post on Instagram about her time on the show, praising the team for being "one big family" and sharing that it was "an honor to work with them."

Mythic Quest Season 4 Episodes 1 and 2 are streaming on Apple TV+ now, with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays.