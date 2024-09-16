Here's When My Old Ass Movie's Streaming Release Is Now Expected

Here's an estimated timeframe for when fans should expect My Old Ass to release on digital and streaming platforms.

While My Old Ass has not been released in theaters as of writing, it is set for a limited theatrical run starting on September 27. It first played at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it was a hit with critics, scoring an 89% rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film follows Maisy Stella's eighteen-year-old Elliot, who is enjoying her summer on her family's cranberry farm before heading to college in Toronto. After going on a mushroom trip, she talks with her 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza), who is able to offer her some incredibly important but somewhat strange advice.

When Will My Old Ass Release in Online?

Amazon MGM

Thankfully, fans probably won't need to wait long for the fan to become available to purchase or rent digitally.

Compared to previous Amazon MGM Studios films of late, American Fiction hit digital storefronts 53 days after it premiered in theaters, The Boys in the Boat was only 22 days, The Beekeeper a mere 18 days, and Challengers was three weeks exactly.

On average, this suggests that the waiting period is usually just over three weeks.

So, by the end of October, My Old Ass will likely be available to buy or rent digitally.

When Will My Old Ass Release on Streaming?

Many Amazon MGM Studios theatrically released movies go straight to streaming after their time in theaters. This includes projects such as Air, Foe, and Saltburn.

Though, that strategy isn't always the play. More recently, many Amazon MGM Studios films have leaned into the more traditional order of things: theatrical, digital, then streaming.

American Fiction was released onto streaming 84 days after its theatrical, The Boys in the Boat was 95 days, The Beekeeper reached 98 days, and Challengers was 146 days after its theatrical run.

Looking at the average of those examples (of which Challengers is a bit of an outlier), that would make roughly 106 days. This means when applied to My Old Ass, it could start streaming sometime in late December.

However, since its theatrical run is limited, Amazon MGM Studios could release it quicker than they might otherwise.

My Old Ass releases in select theaters on September 27.