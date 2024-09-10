My Brilliant Friend Season 4 adds stellar newcomers to its cast, such as Alba Rohrwacher, Irene Maiorino, and Fabrizio Gifuni.

Season 4 of Max's hit Italian drama series is based on Elena Ferrante's novel, The Story of the Lost Child, which chronicles the friendship of Elena and Lila as they endure gut-wrenching twists and turns in their marriage, career, and family.

My Brilliant Friend Season 4 premiered on HBO and Max on September 9.

Every Main Cast Member of My Brilliant Friend Season 4

Alba Rohrwacher - Lenu/Elena

Alba Rohrwacher

Alba Rohrwacher makes her much-awaited on-screen debut in My Brilliant Friend as the adult version of Lenu. She has since served as the series' narrator since its debut in 2018.

Season 3 ended with Lenu finishing her second book which focused on women's liberation and leaving her husband for Nino Sarratore.

The new season begins with Lenu and Nino continuing their strong bond with each other alongside her flourishing career as an author.

However, there is a feeling of longing for her after her then-husband, Pietro, decides to cut off communication between her and her daughters.

Speaking with NPR ahead of the Season 4 debut, Rohrwacher admitted that "it felt powerful" to appear on-screen as Lenu:

"Arriving at the point when my voice and my face unite, it was like arriving on dry land after having made the journey through an ocean filled with emotions, fears, obstacles, and unexpected discoveries. I felt very powerful to finally find my voice and my body together."

Rohrwacher is best known for her roles in Hungry Hearts, Vergine Guirata, and Maria.

Irene Maiorino - Lila

Irene Maiorino

Irene Maiorino portrays the adult version of Lila in My Brilliant Friend Season 4.

Lila is Lenu's best friend who decides to stay in Naples. She is now a powerful businesswoman who is given a fresh start with Enzo.

Season 4 starts with Lila desperately trying to contact Lenu for something urgent.

Maiorino previously appeared in Baciati dall'amore, Bordovasca, and 1994.

Fabrizio Gifuni - Nino Sarratore

Fabrizio Gifuni

Fabrizio Gifuni appears as Nino Sarratore, Lenu's childhood friend and eventual love of her life whom she decides to pursue instead of staying with Pietro.

In Season 3, Nino is instrumental in helping Lenu write and publish her second book.

The new season shows Nino still in love with Lenu, but he is hounded over the guilt of leaving his wife and kids behind.

Gifuni has credits in Hannibal, La Meglio Gioventu, and Mixed by Erry.

Anna Rita Vitolo - Immacolata Greco

Anna Rita VitoloAnna Rita Vitolo

Immacolata Greco (played by Anna Rita Vitolo) is Lenu/Elena's mother in My Brilliant Friend.

To talk some sense into Lenu to go back to her daughters, Pietro calls Immacolata for help.

She tries to mediate between the pair, but it doesn't work. This drives Immacolata mad and gives a brutal pep talk to her daughter.

Vitolo's notable credits include Vita da Carlo, Maternage, and Tonino.

Pier Giorgio Bellocchio - Pietro Airota

Pier Giorgio Bellocchio

Pier Giorgio Bellocchio portrays Pietro Airota, Elena's husband and the father of her two kids who has yet to recover from the fact that she left him for Nino.

Pietro even uses Elena's mother as a scapegoat to resolve the conflict between them, indicating that he is not well-equipped to handle problems in their marriage.

Bellocchio has over 40 credits to his name, with roles in La Guerra del Tiburtino III, Sei Donne: II Mistero di Leila, and Esterno notte.

Daria Deflorian - Adele Airota

Daria Deflorian

Daria Deflorian joins the cast of My Brilliant Friend Season 4 as Adele Airota. The character is Pietro's mother who decides to take Elena's daughters with her amid the ongoing riff between Elena and Pietro.

Deflorian also starred in La belva, Lazarro felice, and Rapito.

Fatima Credendino - Elsa Airota

Fatima Credendino

Fatima Credendino guest stars as Elsa Airota, Elena and Pietro's youngest daughter who is estranged from her mother after she decides to choose Nino over them.

My Brilliant Friend is Credendino's first major acting credit.

Vittoria Coza - Dede Airota

Vittoria Coza

Vittoria Coza appears as Elena and Pietro's eldest daughter, Dede Airota.

Similar with Fatima Credendino, My Brilliant Friend is Coza's first major acting credit.

Gaia Girace - Lila Cerulo (young)

Gaia Girace

Gaia Girace portrayed the younger version of Lila in three seasons of My Brilliant Friend and she returns via a vision in Elena's mind in Season 4's premiere.

Girace is known for her roles in The Good Mothers, Girasoli, and Diane de Poitiers.

Stefano Dionisi - Franco Mari

Stefano Dionisi

Stefano Dionisi appears as Franco Mari, Elena's first boyfriend in Pisa who is now together with Silvia.

Franco shows up at Mariarosa's place for a catch-up dinner to let Elena know that he is on a path to recovery after being blinded by a group of fascists.

Dionisi has credits in Joseph, Verso sud, and Blanca.

Sonia Bergamasco - Mariarosa Airota

Sonia Bergamasco

Sonia Bergamasco plays Mariarosa Airota, Elena's friend and Pietro's sister whom she calls after finding out that her daughters are not in Pietro's apartment.

Bergamasco is known for her roles in Amorfu, Grazie ragazzi, and Stanotte a Milano.

Adalgisa Manfrida - Doriana

Adalgisa Manfrida

Adalgisa Manfrida appears in Season 4, Episode 1 as a woman named Doriana.

She is the one who stands by Pietro after he is taken to the hospital after being attacked by a group of fascists. It is later revealed that she is Pietro's new girlfriend who acts as the new mother of her kids.

Manfrida can be seen in Noi anni luce, Circeo, and Luna nera.

Gabriele Vacis - Guido Ariota

Gabriele Vacis

Gabriele Vacis portrays Guido Ariota, Pietro's father and Adele's husband who disapproves of the idea that his two granddaughters will move to Elena with Nino by her side in Naples.

Vacis has credits in Passione Sinistra, Santa Maradona, and La donna della domenica.

My Brilliant Friend Season 4 is streaming on Max.