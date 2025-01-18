Castlevania: Nocturne ended Season 2 with a bang by introducing a new, mysterious foe known as Mephistopheles (aka OId Man Coyote).

The acclaimed streaming anime recently debuted its second season on Netflix, continuing the gothic horror story set up by the games the series is based on along with the gripping Season 1.

Thus far in the series, the Castlevania anime has not been shy in introducing characters from across its source material (a long-running series of games from Konami), including big names like Alucard, Richter, Maria and so many more—and that was just in Nocturne Season 1.

Castlevania's Old Man Coyote Explained

Netflix

The Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 finale wasted no time in setting up potential future stories for the series, debuting a brand new character to the show, Mephistopheles (aka OId Man Coyote), in its final few minutes.

The mysterious shadowy figure appeared at the end of the Season 2 finale, looming over Maria and her mother Tera seemingly manipulating the vampire-hunting mother-daughter duo to further his shadowy, murderous agenda.

The camera cuts before much more explanation can be provided, seemingly setting the character up as the primary antagonist of a potential Season 3 of the anime, seeing the likes of Richter and Annette (who have led the series since Season 1) take on the spectral big bad in their continued quest to eliminate the Night Creatures.

What is most interesting about the new addition to the series is the character's lack of history in the Castlevania video game franchise the anime is based on.

Mephistopheles (or Old Man Coyote) has not appeared in a single Castlevania game to this point, but he could be pointing to an even bigger name coming into the picture.

That is not to say Mephistopheles is an entirely original creation of the series, though. The fictional figure has a long history in real-life folklore.

He prominently appeared in the works of 18th-century German author Johann Wolfgang von Goethe—particularly in his novel Faust. In that book, Mephistopheles is depicted as an agent of Satan, doing the devil's bidding in the living world.

Old Man Coyote's appearance in the hit Netflix series, seemingly serving as a presence of death in the human world, could point to a bigger villain who has appeared in the games, arriving at some point down the line, Satan.

Satan previously served as one of the primary antagonists in the PS3/Xbox 360 era Castlevania: Lords of Shadow duology. In those games, he is depicted as the archnemesis of the game's playable hero Gabriel Belmont/Dracula.

However, with no confirmation of a third season for the anime having been made public yet, this particular tease may end up falling upon deaf ears if the show is not picked up for more episodes.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.