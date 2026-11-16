After 6 Years, Marvel TV Boss Brad Winderbaum Says MCU Crossovers Between Its Movies & Shows Will Be Getting Easier To Follow, Just In Time For Avengers: Doomsday

In the early days of the MCU, things were simple; movies were really the only content people needed to consume to keep up with everything. Sure, Agent of SHIELD served as worthwhile supplementary material. But it was far from required viewing. The arrival of the Disney+ streaming service changed everything and has made watching the MCU feel like homework. Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum wants everyone to know that the tides are turning in the crossover department.

Marvel Studios

After announcing Marvel's upcoming Disney+ slate at New York Comic-Con, including the mysterious series Zodiac, Winderbaum fielded a question from Collider about future collaborations between the company's TV and movies divisions with Avengers: Doomsday right around the corner and explained that things will get "easier."

“You know, we've thought a lot about the cross-pollination of movies and television shows, and sometimes it's really cool. Sometimes it feels like a lot for the audience. And we've learned a lot in the last few years of making television of when it works. And I think when it works is when it’s about the bigger lore, and it has tethers to other things like the comic books do, but you don't feel like everything is connected to everything in such a way where you have to watch it all and obsess. It should be a little easier, like the comics, where if you're a fan of Daredevil, you can watch Daredevil. If you're a fan of VisionQuest or the WandaVision trilogy, you can watch that, and if you watch them both, you might find some unexpected connections."

Marvel Studios

Even though Marvel Studios appears to be slowing down production across the board to focus on quality over quantity, it's nice to know that what is in the pipeline won't take a PhD to understand. And Marvel is already a company of its word because its latest TV show took Winderbaum's approach to heart.

VisionQuest Already Perfected the Marvel Crossover Formula

Marvel Television

Brad Winderbaum's comments about MCU crossovers came just before VisionQuest started airing on Disney+. Of course, the series was the final entry in a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. But it certainly didn't feel like the end of a three-part story. VisionQuest focused on what was happening in its episodes above all else, including when it came time to unmask the mysterious client.

Social media ran wild with theories about who might be after the titular synthezoid, with two of the most popular candidates being Sharon Carter and Justin Hammer. Instead of bringing back a familiar face, Marvel TV opted to introduce an original character, Virgil Horton, who fit the show's narrative perfectly.

Of course, VisionQuest couldn't end without at least one tease for the future. Doctor Doom appeared in a post-credits scene to resurrect Scarlet Witch and recruit her to his team in Avengers: Doomsday. However, that massive reveal didn't affect the show's story; it's not like Doom showed up in the finale and defeated Ultron. Through one project, Marvel TV is putting its money where its mouth is and making crossovers easier to stomach.