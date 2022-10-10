Marvel Studios Met With Chloë Grace Moretz for MCU Role

Ever since the MCU got off to a running start with Iron Man back in 2008, Marvel Studios has done a stellar job at casting both new faces and Hollywood veterans to round out their superhero world. And that trend is only going to continue as the franchise starts to introduce names like Mr. Fantastic, Professor X, and Wolverine into the fray.

There are plenty of names that have swirled around the MCU for years, with the likes of Henry Cavill and Glen Powell having been linked to various roles throughout Marvel's costumed canon. Another person that many have wanted to see join the franchise is Chloë Grace Moretz.

The young actress burst onto the scene, playing Hit-Girl in 2010's Kick-Ass, and has gone on to lead an illustrious career in Hollywood since then. So it was only a matter of time before the actress was caught up in casting rumors for the MCU, and it turns out that this casting dream may actually be coming true.

Chloë Grace Moretz Coming to the MCU

Chloë Grace Moretz

Speaking with ComicBook.com, actress Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that she has met with Marvel Studios about potentially joining the MCU.

When asked if she had ever met with the studio, Mortez responded saying, "yeah, we've talked a little bit about it." The actress also noted that she would be very "interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC" hopefully "jumping into more of the darker side of the role."

That is not to say the Kick-Ass star would be opposed to playing a superhero again, remarking that a hero role could "be really fun if it was the right role and the right project:"

"Yeah, we've talked a little bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role. I love a superhero. I think that'd be really fun, too, but I think it's just all about finding the one that really matches what you're wanting to get across, and the scope of the character. I think it'd be really fun if it was the right role and the right project."

Who Could Chloë Grace Moretz Play?

If Chloë Grace Moretz has, in fact, met with Marvel about potentially joining the MCU, now the million-dollar question is who could the young actress be playing.

As Marvel Studios' cast of characters begins to skew younger with the likes of Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Holland, Moretz would fit perfectly into where the franchise is headed, especially with a particular young group of mutants looming on the horizon. And that could be where Mortez could fit best in the MCU if she were to join.

Whether it be as someone like Jean Grey on the hero side of things or Mystique on the villain side, there are plenty of X-Men characters that Mortez would nail on the big screen.

Another potential spot for the actress to show up would b alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a potential Spider-Man 4. If Marvel Studios were to want to introduce the MCU's Gwen Stacy at some point down the line, Mortez could be the perfect fit.

Right now it is unknown if anything will come from these meetings between Chloë Grace Moretz and Marvel Studios, but looking at the future there are plenty of places in the MCU, where the actress would excel.