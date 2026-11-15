Marvel & Star Wars Will Start Filming 3 of Their Biggest Movies of All Time In 2027 — And Avengers: Secret Wars Will Be The Largest

Marvel Studios' ambitious Avengers: Doomsday will cap off Disney's 2026 box office releases on December 18, but the House of Mouse won't be inactive for long. The following year is shaping up to be a major production year for Disney, with three highly anticipated movies from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm set to go into production in the calendar year.

Marvel Studios is racing toward the conclusion of its Multiverse Saga and the beginning of a new era of mutant-focused storytelling, while Lucasfilm is developing what looks to be the next chapter of its fifty-year-old Skywalker Saga. Each production is pivotal in its own way and will likely shape the direction of both franchises for years to come.

Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm

While Marvel has Avengers: Doomsday waiting in the wings, Lucasfilm has also been busy with its theatrical slate. After focusing almost exclusively on television projects since Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker concluded the sequel trilogy in 2019, the galaxy far, far away returned to theaters in 2026 with The Mandalorian and Grogu. The upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and now in post-production, is set to release in 2027.

That same year, Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and the movie tentatively titled Star Wars: Episode 10 are all targeting production starts, though one project's schedule remains less certain than the others.

3 Major Marvel & Star Wars Movies Filming in 2027

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' sixth Avengers movie and the epic conclusion of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars, is reportedly targeting a February 2027 production start. According to industry insider and scooper Daniel Richtman, the studio settled on the February timeline after several previous production windows shifted throughout 2026.

Like Avengers: Doomsday and several other recent MCU entries, filming is expected to take place in England, with Disney currently maintaining its December 17, 2027 theatrical release date despite widespread speculation that the film will be delayed.

Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to direct after helming two-thirds of Chris Evans' Captain America trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Doomsday. Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote each of those movies, is among the film's writers, with Loki head writer Michael Waldron and Spider-Man: Brand New Day scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers also contributing. The movie will directly follow the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the debut of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the anticipated returns of new and longtime MCU characters, as well as those from the Fox-era X-Men films. Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to expand upon that cast, becoming a star-studded spectacle that unites dozens of fan-favorite characters from across decades of Marvel storytelling.

While Marvel has not formally announced the film's cast or plot, the movie is expected to adapt elements of Marvel Comics' Secret Wars storylines, particularly incursions, Battleworld, and a potential restructuring of the MCU's Multiverse leading into the Mutant Saga. The ambitious superhero crossover event will also likely serve as a send-off and love letter to over three decades of Marvel movies.

Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, set to debut after Avengers: Secret Wars on May 5, 2028, is expected to begin filming in 2027. The film will mark a monumental milestone, as it will be the first standalone X-Men film developed entirely under Marvel Studios, over two decades after current Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige worked on the 2000 X-Men film as an associate producer.

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier will helm the movie, which will kick off the MCU's mutant-focused saga. Michael Lesslie originally worked on the screenplay, while Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and The Bear co-showrunner penned a new draft.

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, fresh off her villainous debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will star in X-Men alongside a young cast first announced at D23 Expo in August 2026. Announced castings included Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd as Storm, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost.

Adam Driver will play Nathaniel Milbury, also known as Mr. Sinister in Marvel Comics. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping actor Ben Wang is reportedly in talks to play Bobby Drake, better known as Iceman.

Schreier's film is expected to focus on these younger mutants' relationships and the challenges of living in a society that fears them and their abilities. Writer Lee Sung Jin previously cited Chris Claremont's X-Men comics as "near and dear" to his heart, suggesting the reboot could incorporate themes of prejudice, identity, and belonging, which would help establish what the MCU looks and feels like in the wake of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Lucasfilm

Early reports indicate that Lucasfilm hopes to begin filming the next potential installment in the Skywalker Saga in 2027. The project is meant to be the first chapter in a new trilogy being developed by X-Men: Days of Future Past writer Simon Kinberg.

Jon Watts, who directed Tom Holland's first three Spider-Man movies, will direct the Star Wars film. Watts is no stranger to the iconic space opera franchise, as he co-created the acclaimed 2024 Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Amblin-esque adventure series that followed a group of young kids who find themselves lost in space after finding a long-buried spacecraft on their planet.

Little is known about the proposed new trilogy, but it is expected to continue the Skywalker Saga after the sequel trilogy. Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in that trilogy, is rumored to reprise her role in the movie. It is currently unknown if other actors from the sequel trilogy or the Mando-verse will appear in the untitled film.

While the movie has not received an official production start date (or theatrical release date), principal photography beginning in 2027 would be a good sign for Lucasfilm's leadership under new President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni and Co-President, Lynwen Brennan.

With Kinberg and Watts' proposed trilogy potentially representing a bold future for the Star Wars franchise, and the MCU slowly moving away from multiversal threats, both entertainment giants are at a crossroads. But hopefully, if all goes well in 2027, both franchises will have their best days ahead of them as they look to the future.