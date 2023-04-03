Marvel Announces Olivia Colman Will Play MCU Villain

Marvel Studios revealed that Olivia Colman will portray their latest villain in Secret Invasion on Disney+.

Secret Invasion has been shaping up to be quite the compelling MCU experience. The six-episode series stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and centers on a Skrull infiltration of Earth.

The show is also host to several MCU characters from previous projects, like Maria Hill, Rhodey, and Everett Ross. And that’s in addition to several new heroes and villains that Secret Invasion is poised to introduce.

Olivia Colman To Play Secret Invasion Villain

Marvel Studios

A new breakdown of Secret Invasion from Vanity Fair revealed that Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman will portray a villain in the series.

Vanity Fair described Colman’s character, MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, as someone who appears committed to protecting England’s national security interests during the Skrull invasion. However, there’s likely a much more sinister side to Agent Falsworth.

Series lead Samuel L. Jackson offered the following on Colman’s performance:

“It’s somebody that you’ve never seen her play before. She’s coldblooded and just relishes being that person.”

Marvel Studios and Vanity Fair

Jackson spoke further on his love for villains and morally questionable characters, noting that Nick Fury often ”walks that line” of morality:

“I enjoy bad guys. A lot of times, having no conscience and going by ‘any means necessary’ is better than being the good guy who has to question the morality of what he’s about to do, And Nick walks that line. He makes the hard choices all the time. And that comes from him being in the shadow world where survival is what counts.”

Olivia Colman’s Villain Status Is Surprising

Even though it’s sometimes best to expect the unexpected with the MCU, Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth not acting on the side of good comes as something of a surprise.

After all, it’s widely assumed that, based on her surname of Falsworth and her English origins, the character is a descendant of James Montgomery Falsworth. James was a member of the Howling Commandoes during World War II and was a close ally of Steve Rogers.

So, if the familial connection turns out to be true, it’s a bit shocking that the descendant of a friend of Captain America would turn to evil.

Still, given that her character has been described as someone whose chief concern is protecting her country’s security, perhaps Sonya Falsworth is more someone who’s blinded by her duty and will take any means necessary to achieve her goals, even if that means crossing the line.

The Secret Invasion series might not even be the only appearance for Falsworth, as the character has been rumored to take on a larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is set to premiere on June 21.