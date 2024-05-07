Is 2025's Lord of the Rings Movie With Tom Holland Real or Fake? New Speculation Explained

Due to a trailer for a Lord of the Rings film starring Tom Holland making its way around online, many are now questioning if a new Middle-earth movie is in the works for 2025.

Is Tom Holland in the Next Lord of the Rings Movie?

A trailer recently released on YouTube stirred speculation that Tom Holland could be taking on the lead role of Frodo Baggins in a new Lord of the Rings film that would be released in 2025.

The trailer also suggested that Jacob Batalon (who acted beside Holland in the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy) would also be joining the cast as Frodo's best friend and travel companion, Samwise Gamgee.

However, there has been no announcement from any studio, Holland, or anyone representing him about a new live-action Lord of the Rings movie that will come out in 2025, meaning that the trailer is absolutely fake.

Worth noting is that the trailer's creator simply took shots from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy to make up the footage, using AI software to make Frodo and Sam have the appearance of Holland and Batalon.

Fans should know, though, that there are plans for other upcoming projects to be released in the Lord of the Rings franchise, both on the big screen and in the form of TV shows.

The Future of The Lord of the Rings

In 2022, Amazon Prime Video came out with Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which stunned audiences with its incredibly high budget of $465 million.

The series dove into Middle-earth's Second Age (which was told largely in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Silmarillion) and was based on information found in the Appendices of the third Lord of the Rings novel titled The Return of the King.

Currently, Amazon Studios and showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne plan for The Rings of Power to have five total seasons, with Season 2 being in development as of writing (read everything we know about Season 2 here).

Filming for Season 2 ended in July 2023, so it is possible that it could be released before 2024 is over, but no official release date or window has been shared.

In addition to The Rings of Power, fans will also be able to return to Middle-earth when a brand new animated feature film hits theaters on December 13.

Titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the movie will bring the tale of Helm Hammerhand to life when he was the king of Rohan.

For fans who feel as though they have heard the name before, Helm Hammerhand was the king whom Helm's Deep fortress was named after. It played a major role in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. His name is also mentioned by King Théoden (portrayed by the late legendary Bernard Hill) in that film.

It was also announced in February 2023 that a new series of live-action Lord of the Rings movies would be coming out sometime in the future with New Line Cinema (the production company behind the original Peter Jackson films) producing them.

However, no new news has been shared about those movies since the initial announcement, so they are likely extremely far off and still in the very early stages of the development process.

So, while Tom Holland will not be bringing his talents to Middle-earth for a new Lord of the Rings movie, fans will be able to see both the actor and the movie franchise on-screen (separately, of course) plenty more in the future.

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available to stream on Max and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.