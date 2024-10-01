Despite being two fan favorites and working together for years, Rafael Barba and Olivia Benson had a bit of a falling out in Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Fans are preparing themselves for yet another season of the long-running TV show as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 is set to premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 26 will not be the first season of the show to be released in 2024, as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 already debuted earlier in the year alongside its massive cast of characters.

The new season will feature the return of Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson, but will likely be without Raul Esparza's Rafael Barba, who served as an assistant district attorney (ADA) for many years and worked directly alongside Benson and the rest of the Special Victims Unit.

What (Or Who) Got Between Barba and Benson in SVU Season 23?

NBC

Rafael Barba and Olivia Benson had a close working relationship for many years on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit until the former forced himself to step away from the DA's office in Manhattan and was thus written out of the show.

Fans of the Law & Order franchise aren't strangers to major actors like Raul Esparza leaving, as the flagship show, Law & Order, featured the loss of one of its biggest names, Jeffrey Donovan.

His decision ultimately came after he disconnected the life support system of an infant and could not live with his regret.

However, Barba made a bit of a triumphant (or untriumphant depending on who is asked) return in Season 23 when he chose to represent someone named Richard Wheatley.

After working as a prosecuting attorney for the DA's office for so many years, this time Barba represented someone as a defense attorney.

Wheatley was no ordinary criminal, though. Instead, he was the one who was being tried for orchestrating the murder of Elliot Stabler's wife, Kathy, who died in a car explosion.

Due to Stabler and Benson being so close, knowing each other for so long, and Benson being a family friend to Kathy (and her and Stabler's children), Benson got rather angry at Barba for representing Wheatley, which ultimately put a wedge between their relationship.

Barba tried to explain himself many times to Benson, but she couldn't get past him representing someone who she thought was evil and someone who hurt Stabler and his family.

It is also important to note that, in court, Barba brought up Benson and Stabler's complicated work relationship and questioned it being romantic in front of everyone present, and, frankly, the entire public since it was a public case.

Things got even more complicated when Barba and Benson met at a bar in the Season 23 finale.

After talking, Barba revealed that everything he did (including defending Wheatley) was for Olivia, with her reminding Barba that she asked him not to defend Wheatley.

Barba then brought up Benson's father (who raped her mother and caused her a lot of emotional trauma) and was jealous of Benson's feelings for Stabler.

Then, to the shock of many fans, Barba essentially told Benson that he "[loved] her unconditionally."

However, that was the last appearance that Barba made in SVU as of writing, meaning the two characters never got to work things out properly.

Will Barba Return in SVU Season 26?

As mentioned, Rafael Barba's appearance in the Season 23 finale was the last that he made in the TV show as he was not featured at all in Season 24 or 25.

While his conversation with Olivia did seem like somewhat of a goodbye, it is important to remember that, before he left the bar, he told her, "When you're ready to stop feeling betrayed by me I'll be here."

So, it is clear that he is open to continue talking to her and working things out with her, and it seems as though he rather wants to.

Considering he was not featured in the past two seasons, it wouldn't be a shock if he was cast in a few episodes of Season 26, especially if it goes back to the 19-23 episode format that SVU seasons have historically followed (Season 25 only included 13 because of the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes).

If Barba does come back, that does not mean he and Olivia will mend their relationship to the point they begin a romantic journey with one another, but it is safe to assume they would both like to at least have each other as close friends since they fit into that category for so long.

However, only time will tell if things ever work out between the two.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is available to stream on Peacock, and Season 26 will premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET.