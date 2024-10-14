Here's When Joker 2's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Current estimations for Joker 2's (aka Joker: Folie à Deux) streaming release date are nothing to laugh at.

To say the release of Todd Phillips' DC sequel has not been great would be an understatement. Joker 2 box office projections predicted the film would not come close to its predecessor, yet it still managed to surprise, opening to a meager $37.8 million domestically.

This comes on the back of some major Joker: Folie à Deux criticism, with fans calling out its musical trimmings, lackluster tone, and mismanagement of talent.

When Will Joker 2 Release Online?

Joker: Folie à Deux

Seeing as Joker 2 only just came to theaters (released on October 4), it could be quite some time before the movie is released online.

Warner Bros. has yet to confirm a digital release date for the Joaquin Phoenix-led DC sequel, but, given past precedent, one can assume it will arrive on PVOD services in a matter of weeks.

Typically, as of late, new Warner Bros. movies have come to digital anywhere between 30 and 50 days after its initial theatrical release. See a full list of recent Warner Bros. movies and their theatrical-to-digital release windows below:

Blue Beetle : August 18, 2023 (theatrical) - September 26, 2023 (digital): 39 days

: August 18, 2023 (theatrical) - September 26, 2023 (digital): 39 days Wonka : December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - January 30, 2024 (digital): 46 days

: December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - January 30, 2024 (digital): 46 days Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom : December 22, 2023 (theatrical) - January 23, 2024 (digital): 32 days

: December 22, 2023 (theatrical) - January 23, 2024 (digital): 32 days Dune: Part Two : March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - April 16, 2024 (digital): 46 days

: March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - April 16, 2024 (digital): 46 days Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire : March 29, 2024 (theatrical) - May 14, 2024 (digital): 46 days

: March 29, 2024 (theatrical) - May 14, 2024 (digital): 46 days Furiosa: May 24, 2024 (theatrical) - June 24, 2024 (digital): 31 days

Just this year, another Warner movie to disappoint at the box office, Furiosa arrived on PVOD just 31 days after its first came to theaters.

While every movie from the studio seems to get its own post-release plan, unless Joker 2 turns it around from a financial standpoint, Furiosa might be a pretty good case to look at for where/when Joker 2 will be released.

This would put the film's digital release sometime around Monday, November 4.

When Will Joker 2 Release on Streaming Services?

After its digital release, the next biggest question surrounding Joker 2 will undoubtedly be when will it come to streaming.

In recent years, all major Warner Bros. movies have eventually made their way over to the Warner-owned Max streaming service, usually arriving somewhere between two and three months after its theatrical debut.

Below is a full list of recent Warner Bros. movies and their theatrical-to-streaming windows:

Blue Beetle : August 18, 2023 (theatrical) - November 17, 2023 (streaming): 91 days)

: August 18, 2023 (theatrical) - November 17, 2023 (streaming): 91 days) Wonka : December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - March 8, 2024 (streaming): 84 days

: December 15, 2023 (theatrical) - March 8, 2024 (streaming): 84 days Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom : December 22, 2023 (theatrical) - February 27, 2024 (streaming): 67 days

: December 22, 2023 (theatrical) - February 27, 2024 (streaming): 67 days Dune: Part Two : March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - May 21, 2024 (streaming): 81 days

: March 1, 2024 (theatrical) - May 21, 2024 (streaming): 81 days Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire : March 29, 2024 (theatrical) - July 4, 2024 (streaming): 97 days

: March 29, 2024 (theatrical) - July 4, 2024 (streaming): 97 days Furiosa: May 24, 2024 (theatrical) - August 16, 2024 (streaming): 84 days

Judging from how Joker 2 has fared thus far both critically and at the box office, it will likely come to Max sooner than some of the more celebrated films from Warner's recent slate.

The shortest gap between coming to theaters and streaming from Warner since last August was Aquaman 2, which was deemed a critical and financial flop upon arrival, before coming to Max a mere 67 days later.

If Folie à Deux were to follow in Auqaman's footsteps, that would put a potential Max release date sometime around December 10.

A date around that December 10 mark would make sense as it was recently announced (via WhenToStream) that Joker 2's Blu-ray will be released on December 17.

Usually, Warner Bros. movies come to streaming around a week or so after their physical release. As an example, earlier this year, Dune 2 came to streaming just seven days after its Blu-ray was released. This means a Max debut for Joker 2 in mid-December seems highly likely.

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters worldwide.