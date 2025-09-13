James Gunn Confirms DCU's First Thanos-Level Villain Is Coming

DC Studios co-head James Gunn revealed that the DCU's first universe-shaking villain, potentially on par with Marvel Studios' Thanos, is officially on the way. While a Justice League film hasn't been announced, the reveal comes as the Superman Saga builds momentum, leading toward a massive crossover event planned for 2027.

After weeks of teasing a sequel to Superman, but denying the idea of it being Superman 2, Gunn unveiled his next writing and directing project: Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicholas Hoult shared comic book artist concept art of Superman and Lex Luthor donning a Warsuit, teasing a potential team-up between the foes.

The idea has now been confirmed, with Gunn telling The Howard Stern Show that Man of Tomorrow is a story about "Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree."

More notably, Gunn teased a villain coming to the DCU that's a "much, much bigger threat," forcing the adversaries to work together:

"It's a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat."

While Lex was an imposing, brilliant enemy in Superman, he lacks the physical, magical, or potentially cosmic abilities that some supernatural DC villains hold.

Drawing a parallel to the MCU, one could argue that this is similar to past enemies Loki, or even Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, putting aside their differences to defeat Thanos.

While the DCU hasn't done much to set up any type of bigger threat following Superman, there are a few projects, including the active Peacemaker Season 2, HBO's Lanterns, and Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, that could hint at the fight Supes and Lex will face together.

The threat in question is fascinating, as a few theories have quickly jumped out to fans, but Gunn also can be hard to predict.

Who is the DCU's New Big Bad?

DC Comics

In Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the idea of Superman and Lex Luthor joining forces opens the door for a truly formidable villain, one dangerous enough to unite sworn enemies.

Darkseid would be the clearest Thanos-level threat, wielding the Anti-Life Equation to enslave the Multiverse, which could warrant the surprise Lex and Superman team-up.

Also, with Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and potentially Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, joining the fight, it would be all hands on deck if Darkseid is knocking on Earth's door. The reason why Darkseid is unlikely is that he was recently used in the DCEU, even getting an expanded story as recently as 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Another villain like Parallax would tie directly into the Green Lantern side of the franchise, bringing cosmic-scale terror that could unite Earth's heroes with intergalactic forces.

And Brainiac, perhaps the most natural adversary for a Superman-led story, could arrive as the brilliant collector of worlds. His intellect and technology being superior to Lex's could also be a key reason why he gets off the bench (released from Belle Reve Correctional Center) and lends Superman a helping hand.

Bainiac is also the most common fan theory, with many originally expecting this villain to be the main antagonist of Superman, so it'd come as no surprise if Gunn was building up to the villain, like Marvel built up to Thanos.