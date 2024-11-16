Rumors have circulated for months that Jake Paul made a horrendous comment about Mike Tyson's late daughter ahead of their sanctioned Netflix-streamed boxing match event on Friday, November 15 — which Paul won.

According to unverifiable rumors, Paul said that when he fights Tyson, he will "bury him next to his daughter," referring to Exodus Tyson who died in 2009 at age 4.

For the November 15 fight, Tyson was reportedly wearing shorts with his late daughter's name embroidered on them in her honor.

Fans Curious About What Jake Paul Said About Mike Tyson's Daughter

Mike Tyson with daughter, Milan

As far as can be publicly confirmed, Jake Paul did not actually insult Mike Tyson's daughter.

The claim about him saying he will "bury Tyson next to his daughter" can be traced back months, though the official source of the rumor remains unclear.

Several posts across various social media platforms have been spreading the rumor, though no actual video, audio, or transcription seems to exist of him saying anything about Tyson's family.

Meanwhile, Tyson, on November 12 during an open workout event in Irving, Texas, ahead of his match, shared that he was looking forward to showing his kids that "their father is very special" by winning the fight against Paul:

"Family is everything. To my children, I'm nobody, but that night they're going to find out their father is very special. So the night of the fight they're gonna realize they better watch it the next time they talk crap to me."

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Fight Before Official Netflix Fight

Ahead of their fight, available to stream on Netflix, on Nov. 15, Paul and Tyson have made some noteworthy jabs — both verbal and physical — toward their to-be opponent.

Most recently, on Thursday, November 14's weigh-in, Tyson slapped Paul. Tom Patti, a longtime friend of Tyson's, told USA TODAY that this was a reaction to Paul stepping on Tyson's foot.

There is also a video of Paul aggressively hyping up the fight, screaming "It's personal now, he must die!" after saying Tyson "hits like a [censored, presumably 'bitch']." Paul did win the fight, by a unanimous decision.

He taunted Tyson by referring to the cancellation of their original fight (set for July 20) as the older boxer taking a "little menopause break," and saying that Tyson should "lay off the weed."

Granted, Paul did recently concede that Tyson is "a legend," and that "it's an honor to get in the ring with" him, but asserted that he will "take [Tyson's] throne."

In response, Tyson called Paul "a manufactured killer," that "television and papers made," as opposed to Tyson who called himself "a natural born killer:"

"There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake. He's a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He's manufactured. I'm a natural born killer."

Tyson referred to the boxing match as "a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter that ever lived," and called Paul "suicidal" for trying to fight him.

Tyson added that Paul should "be in good shape, because [Paul's] health depends on it."

The finished November 15 fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is available to stream on Netflix.