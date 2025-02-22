Here's When 'I'm Still Here' Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Brazilian-language critical darling I’m Still Here has not yet available for digital purchase, but that could soon change.

Based on real-life events, I’m Still Here tells the gripping story of a mother in early 1970s Rio de Janeiro who investigates the abduction of her politically dissident husband. The film has been an awards circuit favorite, earning nominations in multiple categories at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

When Will I’m Still Here Releae on Streaming?

Sony

I’m Still Here arrived in U.S. cinemas on January 17 And was distributed by Sony Pictures Classics.

The movie has not yet been made available on physical home media and it also hasn’t made its way to any streaming service. Complicating matters slightly is the fact that Sony does not operate its own proprietary streaming platform like other studios do.

However, what Sony Pictures does have is a streaming deal with Netflix, in which the latter is granted the streaming rights to many of Sony’s film releases.

So, while it has not been officially confirmed, conventional logic suggests I’m Still Here will ultimately arrive on Netflix. Especially taking into account that several other Sony Pictures Classics releases have been sent to Netflix as well.

The question remains though: When might I’m Still Here come to streaming? While no specific date has been announced, an approximate window can still be sussed out by examining past Sony Pictures Classics films’ path to streaming:

Daddio:

Theatrical: June 28, 2024Digital: July 30, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)

Streaming: October 26th, 2024 (120 days after theatrical)

Kneecap:

Theatrical: August 2, 2024Digital: September 10th, 2024 (39 days after theatrical)

Streaming: December 2, 2024 (122 days after theatrical)

Between the Temples:

Theatrical: August 23, 2024Digital: September 24, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)

Streaming: December 21, 2024 (120 days after theatrical)

If I’m Still Here sticks to the established pattern, then it will be added to Netflix’s (or another platform’s) catalog after about 120 days, which would place the date in mid-May.

When Does I’m Still Here Arrive on Digital?

Before I’m Still Here makes its way to Netflix or any other service, it will be up for purchase on digital video storefronts.

Assuming I’m Still Here follows a similar pattern to its fellow Sony Pictures Classics offerings, then its materialization on a streaming service would already be overdue.

But seeing as the film is a high-profile Academy Awards contender (It’s been nominated for Best Picture, Best Best International Feature Film, and Best Actress (for lead Fernanda Torres)), I’m Still Here might take a bit longer to stream. Regardless, it should appear soon.