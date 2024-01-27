Hightown Season 3 is the show's final season, and Starz brought back the big guns for the show's swan song.

The series' official synopsis teased that "everyone will face a deep reckoning" in Season 3, hinting at all kinds of challenges for its massive ensemble.

Hightown's premise involves Monica Raymund's Jackie Quiñones as she grapples with her journey to sobriety, but it gets complicated when she becomes entangled in a murder investigation.

Season 3 premiered on Starz on January 26.

Every Main Cast Member of Hightown Season 3

Monica Raymund - Jackie Quiñones

At the center of Hightown's story is Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones.

Quiñones is a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent from Provincetown, Massachusetts who has a complicated history with alcoholism and drugs.

Working as one of the agents trying to protect the town, Jackie and her allies have their hands full as corruption emerges alongside dangerous forces in Season 3.

Raymund's most recognizable role is playing Gabriela Dawson in Chicago Fire. The actress also has credits in Bros, Arbitrage, and Special Skills.

James Badge Dale - Det. Ray Abruzzo

Detective Ray Abruzzo (played by James Badge Dale) is a police detective who works alongside Jackie to bring down drug dealers in their town.

At the end of Season 2, Ray got his job back after his fair share of ups and downs, mostly centered around his relationship with Renee Segna.

Ray was even assigned to the task force to pin down Charmaine's New York drug trade.

James Badge Dale is known for his roles in The Departed, 13 Hours, and World War Z.

Riley Voelkel - Renee Segna

Riley Voelkel reprises her role as Renee Segna in Hightown Season 3.

Anchored by her traumatic past, Renee tries her best to put her life together amid her struggles as an exotic dancer.

In Season 2, Ray and Renee's relationship took a turn when the latter's dark past about having killed someone emerged. At the end of the season, Renee blindsided Ray when she lied to him about killing Jorge.

The Originals fans may recognize Voelkel for her role as Freya Mikaelson. The actress also appeared in The Newsroom, Chicago Med, and Legacies.

Amaury Nolasco - Frankie Cuevas Sr.

Frankie Cuevas Sr. is the series' big bad and leader of the drug trafficking ring in Massachusetts. The character is played on-screen by Amaury Nolasco.

Season 2 highlighted how Jackie and her team managed to pin down Frankie, but the fight was far from over.

Hightown Season 2 ended with Frankie's fate unknown after Vernon stabbed him with a makeshift shiv.

Nolasco is best known for his role as Fernando Sucre in Prison Break. The actor also appeared in Transformers, Street Kings, and A Good Day to Die Hard.

Atkins Estimond - Osito

Atkins Estimond's Osito is a drug trafficker initially working under Frankie, but he betrays him in the end.

After being put to jail, Osito has been involved in his operation behind bars. He wants to take the throne from his former boss, Frankie, and this even leads to him ordering one of his men to stab him (literally) in the back at the end of Season 2.

Estimond's notable credits include Lodge 49, Swarm, and Inside Man.

Dohn Norwood - Alan Saintille

Dohn Norwood plays Alan Saintille, Ray's detective partner and Jackie's part-time partner when Ray is out of the team.

Saintille is a respected detective who only wants one thing: to clear Massachusetts of drugs.

Season 2's finale showed that Saintille was pissed when Ray broke the news that he was being transferred, but it didn't stop him from pushing through with investigating Renee.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Norwood opened up about his return in Season 3 and his feelings about it being the final season, noting that he will "really miss working with [his] peers:"

"I really miss working with my peers. I really look forward to the time spent with them. Talented, humble people who I enjoy learning from and working with. Everyone is a consummate professional, which works really well in the scenes."

Norwood is known for his roles in Bruce Almighty, Hell on Wheels, Without a Trace, and The Sinner.

Imani Lewis - Charmaine Grasa

Imani Lewis is part of Hightown Season 3's cast as Charmaine Grasa.

Charmaine is the drug trafficking leader from New York whom Jackie and Alan try to take down throughout Season 2.

While Jackie successfully captured Charmaine at the beginning of the Season 2 finale, she eventually escaped, making her return in Season 3 interesting for all the characters involved.

Lewis has credits in Eighth Grade, First Kill, and Among the Beasts.

Mark Boone Junior - Petey

Season 2 newcomer Mark Boone Junior returns in the final season as Petey.

Petey was Jackie's dealer and party host who owed them money and appeared in Season 2, Episode 7.

Junior's notable credits include Memento, 30 Days of Night, and Batman Begins.

Mike Pniewski - Ed Murphy

Mike Pniewski reprises his role in Season 3 as Ed Murphy, Jackie's former partner in the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Pniewski is known for his roles in Madam Secretary, The Good Fight, and Mend.

Kate Miller - Amanda Shaw

Amanda Shaw (played by Kate Miller) is a district attorney, a recurring character in Hightown.

Miller has over 40 credits to her name, with roles in Blue Bloods, Law & Order, and The Trial of Chicago 7.

Garret Dillahunt - Shane Frawley

One of the newcomers of Hightown Season 3 is Garret Dillahunt as Shane Frawley.

Frawley, via Deadline, is a tenacious yet charismatic gangster from South Boston. The character's arrival is expected to conflict with Osito's drug trafficking business.

Dillahunt previously appeared in 12 Years a Slave, No Country for Old Men, and Deadwood.

Jeanine Serralles - Rachel

Joining Season 3's cast is Jeanine Serralles as Rachel.

Rachel is described as someone who writes letters to prisoners, but her hobby quickly becomes dangerous when an unexpected enemy emerges.

Serralles has credits in Inside Llewyn Davis, Two Lovers, and Across the Universe.

Kaya Rosenthal - Sarah

Sarah (played by Kaya Rosenthal) is a rookie cop who works with Ray and his team in an undercover operation.

Rosenthal is known for her roles in The Time Traveler's Wife, Verdict, and Henry Danger.

Michael Drayer - Owen Frawley

Michael Drayer joins the cast as Owen Frawley.

Frawley is Shane's nephew who has a bad history of steroid abuse and casual violence. The reckless youngster is a bonafide drug dealer when Season 3 begins.

Mr. Robot fans may recognize Drayer for his role as Cisco. The actor also appeared in Sneaky Pete, Louie, and Claws.

Ellie Barone - Veronica

Ellie Barone plays Veronica, the center of Jackie's new case in Season 3 after the character is considered missing.

Barone's credits include Revolution, Trainhopper, and Dirty Blonde.

Taja V. Simpson - Janelle

Janelle is a physical therapist at the Provincetown prison and Osito's new romantic interest in Season 3. The character is played by Taja V. Simpson.

Simpson is known for her roles in The Oval, Insecure, and All American.

Hightown Season 3 airs on Starz every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.