Hellboy Is Getting Another Movie After Reboot Disaster

According to a new report, Hellboy is getting another chance on the big screen.

Hellboy is Getting Another Reboot

Lionsgate

A report from Discussing Film revealed Millennium Media is set to give a Hellboy adaptation another shot.

The last film was released in 2019 and starred both David Harbour and Milla Jovovich. To this day, it sits at an abysmal 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Discussing Film's sources say that the live-action film's current working title is Hellboy: The Crooked Man. It's not known if that will be the final title of the movie, or if it will adapt the three-issue storyline of the same name, which debuted in April 2011.

The miniseries takes place in 1956 in West Virginia, where Hellboy encounters a man named Tom—someone who, when younger, sold his soul to a backwoods demon named the Crooked Man. The two team up to confront the demon in the dark heart of the Appalachian mountains.

It seems that this new blockbuster take on the franchise has been in development for a long while, with filming already set to begin by April in Bulgaria.

The casting process will begin over the next few weeks, so fans should hear more information about the project sooner rather than later.

Brian Taylor is set to direct. His previous credits include 2006's Crank, 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, and SyFy's late series Happy!.

When it comes to writing, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and horror author Christopher Golden will both be receiving credits. It is not known if they'll be contributing directly to the final script.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.