Disney+ Just Consolidated Groot's MCU Show

Disney+ made an alteration to the means through which I Am Groot’s episodes are accessed on the streaming platform.

Although inconsequential to the overall MCU narrative, most would agree that I Am Groot, a series of five shorts starring Vin Diesel’s lovable Flora Colossus, is a genuine delight.

The series focused on Groot in his toddler-like form from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as he got up to wacky hijinks.

Disney+ Makes Change to I Am Groot on Homepage

Disney+

With the addition of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Disney+, the streamer also reorganized its I Am Groot collection of shorts. Previously, each episode was displayed individually in the menu. They have now been consolidated under one icon.

To better illustrate what has been changed, the below shows the display on Disney+ as of now, with each installment listed underneath a header which is accessible by clicking the I am Groot icon:

Disney+

Before that, the individual shorts were clickable independently of one another and could also be searched for by title:

Disney+

This change was likely made to streamline things and clean up the page for Disney+’s Guardians of the Galaxy Collection.

Where Will Groot Go in the MCU?

Guardians mastermind James Gunn has now moved on from Marvel and is shepherding a supposed new era of DC Comics content along with producing partner Peter Safran. But does that mean that Groot won’t appear again in the franchise?

Groot’s time in the MCU has not yet come to a close. In fact, there’s reportedly more Groot content coming the fanbase’s way imminently, as I Am Groot Season 2 is rumored to arrive sometime in September. No trailers or official announcements to that effect have been made yet, however.

As for Groot going forward, the Guardians 3 mid-credits scene established that the character has grown to gargantuan proportions and is acting as a key member of Rocket’s new Guardians of the Galaxy team. Whether Marvel Studios chooses to do anything with this new squad of spacefaring heroes remains to be seen.

For now, though, every single one of Groot and the Guardians’ already-released MCU adventures are available to stream on Disney+.