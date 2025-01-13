Here's When Foundation Season 3's Release Is Now Expected

Foundation was last seen in 2023 when Season 2 was released in July and fans are wondering when the blockbuster sci-fi series will be back.

The Apple TV+ series is a big-budget adaptation of Isaac Asimov's book series, exploring a far-future galaxy that is ruled by a triumvirate of clones. It comes down to Hari Seldon, a renowned mathematician whose algorithms help predict the future, to lead his followers on a path to rebellion.

Foundation was praised upon its release in 2021 and audiences are eager to see where things go in the next season.

When Will A New Season of Foundation Be Released?

Apple TV+

Foundation Season 3 has been a long time coming. After Season 2 wrapped up in September 2023, fans have been waiting over a year for more episodes from the sci-fi series.

However, 2025 seems to be a promising year for Foundation.

Judging by the production schedule of past seasons of the Apple TV+ series, new seasons of Foundation tend to be released every other year.

Season 3 of Foundation is confirmed to have wrapped filming after it initially began in May 2023 and was paused due to the strikes in Hollywood. Things then resumed in March 2024 and continued through August 2024.

In comparison, Season 2 began filming on April 11, 2022, before it eventually premiered on Apple TV+ on July 14, 2023.

Going by this precedent, it appears new seasons of Foundation are released around 12-15 months after filming, which means a mid to late 2025 release for Season 3 is possible.

It's worth noting that Foundation makes heavy use of special effects so this could explain why the post-production process is so lengthy for the series.

What Will Happen in Foundation Season 3?

Many of the cast members from Foundation Season 2 are expected to return for the new season, including Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell. Some new cast members have also been added to the list for Foundation Season 3, such as Cody Fern, Pilou Asbæk, and Cherry Jones.

The ending of the second season included some shocking moments such as the destruction of Terminus and the surprise return of Hari Seldon, plus the dispelling of the Cleons' reign.

The series also introduced the antagonist The Mule in Season 2 who is likely to wreak havoc in Season 3. Showrunner David Goyle confirmed as much to Collider, saying "Season 3 is all about The Mule:"

"I figured out a tricky way to introduce The Mule in Season 2 but look, Season 3 is all about The Mule. The mule is here, and what’s exciting about The Mule is all bets are off."

Season 2 of Foundation was praised much more by critics than Season 1, meaning the third season has a high bar to meet.

Foundation Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Apple TV+.