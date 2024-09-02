Fans on Facebook have been speculating on what a hypothetical Flubber 2 would starring Adam Sandler would look like, leading to a concept poster making the rounds.

The poster seems to be referring to the 1997 Flubber movie starring Robin Williams, but that was not the only time the story of a professor and his "flying rubber" was told on screen.

Disney released the first Flubber movie, The Absent-Minded Professor starring Fred MacMurray, in 1961, and a sequel, Son of Flubber, in 1963. 1988 saw a remake of the original movie, also called The Absent-Minded Professor, this time starring Harry Anderson (and available to watch on YouTube).

Adam Sandler in Flubber 2 Concept Poster

Flubber 2 concept poster

A concept poster for a sequel to presumably the 1997 Flubber movie, though this time starring Adam Sandler, has been making the rounds online on social media.

It features the same aesthetic as the first movie's poster, and sees the titular goo-like substance form in the shape of the number 2 (since this would be a sequel, if it were real).

Oddly enough, the poster puts the Netflix logo on Sandler's lab coat, which does not make sense not only because there is no reason for that to be there, but also because Flubber is a Disney property, and would presumably stream on Disney+.

The previous Flubber and The Absent Minded Professor movies (besides the 1988 one) are all on Disney+, so why would Netflix suddenly take this on? Granted, the poster was made by AI, so this could be chalked up to whatever logic compels AI generators to give people extra fingers or other strange features.

Is Flubber 2 Possible?

While it is best practice to never say never when it comes to movie possibilities, it would not be recommended to hold out hope for a Flubber 2 — at least, as of right now.

The 1997 movie did not perform well with critics, and it is often forgotten about or not known in the first place by younger generations who would be in the movie's target audience demographic today.

This is not a movie that Disney itself even makes an effort to remind people of. One of the only references to it that younger generations in 2024 could find is as an easter egg in the queue for Journey Into Imagination with Figment at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.

Flubber and The Absent Minded Professor films from 1961, 1963, and 1997 are all available to stream on Disney+, and the 1988 version is available on YouTube.