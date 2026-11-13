The Lesson Finn Jones Learned From Marvel's Iron Fist Failure

Marvel's first foray into streaming in the 2010s was largely successful, spawning popular Netflix series such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. However, the streamer's 2017 action series Iron Fist was an exception, debuting to disappointing reviews and a tepid response from fans, becoming one of Marvel's most criticized television projects. The show's mostly negative reception has defined lead actor Finn Jones' Marvel tenure, which originally ended with the 2017 follow-up series, The Defenders.

Nearly ten years after Jones' last appearance as Danny Rand, the actor is returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which premieres on Disney+ in 2027. After nearly a decade away from the character, Jones is approaching his return differently than his polarizing initial turn. Since then, Jones has reflected on the complicated experience and how it has changed his perspective, which he revealed in a new interview ahead of his anticipated return as Iron Fist.

While speaking with Collider at New York Comic Con 2026, the actor candidly revealed what he has learned from playing Iron Fist and spoke about his relationship with failure:

"I think the things that have given me the most amount of growth is actually failure. Maybe not failure, but just things not going the way that you expect them to. And in the moment, it f***ing hurts ... But when you think something's going one way and then it doesn't go the way that you want it to, you have a choice. You either go into yourself and say, 'Oh, no. I can't do this anymore. I'm going to do something else.' Or you go, 'Okay, what can I learn from this? And how can I develop myself to bring more authenticity or more integrity for things further on down the line?'"

Rather than letting the negative reception of his show and character make him angry or bitter, Jones says he chose to view that time as a learning experience.

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He also emphasized that his philosophy can apply to relationships and other work outside of acting before drawing a parallel between his journey and the one Danny Rand embarks upon:

"Look, it's no secret that the first time Danny came around, it wasn't received that well and I often think about this creatively, right? From a character perspective, he was a hothead. He wasn't attuned with his powers. But this time around, I'm able to come back and really dig into a much more grounded, wiser, and powerful character. And I think I've done a bit of growth along the way as well."

Jones' acknowledgment that he has grown alongside Danny Rand adds personal significance to his MCU return, with the actor's own development potentially shaping his portrayal of a more mature, capable, and well-rounded version of the character in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Iron Fist's Troubled History and Upcoming MCU Return

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Iron Fist premiered on Netflix in March 2017 as the fourth solo series in Marvel's Defenders franchise. The show's first season earned a 20% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers targeting its writing, pacing, and martial arts action. Its second season improved to 56%, but Netflix canceled the series in October 2018. In 2022, Jones discussed the production and scheduling challenges that affected Season 1, but negative discourse surrounding the show persisted for years.

Jones' return as Danny Rand in the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again will reunite the actor with his Defenders co-stars Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Mike Colter. But beyond the highly anticipated reunion, the upcoming season gives Jones a chance to revisit a more experienced, mature version of the character.

In the original Iron Fist series, Danny often struggled with anger, impulsiveness, and controlling his abilities. But Marvel Television now has the opportunity to rehabilitate one of the more divisive characters from its Netflix era. While Jones' return will likely invite comparisons to his earlier portrayal of Danny, the actor's personal growth suggests the possibility of the actor delivering stronger performances and action sequences.

Jones' renewed approach is promising, although the quality of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's writing and execution of its character arcs will ultimately determine whether the character redeems himself and sheds the negative perceptions that have stuck with him for nearly a decade.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in March 2027.