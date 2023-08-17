Pixar's Elemental is poised to break a frustrating Disney+ record for the famed animation studio.

The animated romance has proven to be one of the biggest theater surprises of the year.

Despite a disappointing opening weekend, the film "didn’t evaporate at the box office" eventually going on to earn "about five times its domestic opening weekend haul, which is a rare accomplishment in [the] theatrical world," according to Disney.

No news regarding when Elemental will come to streaming has been made public yet; however, it was recently released on PVOD storefronts, allowing fans to purchase the film at home.

Elemental Break Frustrating Streaming Record

Disney

With the confirmation that Elemental will not be hitting Disney+ in August (via Disney+'s August release slate), Pixar's latest blockbuster has broken a record for the studio on Disney+.

Elemental will not be coming to streaming until September at the earliest, which makes it the longest theatrical-to-streaming window gap for a Pixar animated movie since the launch of Disney+.

This news is going to be frustrating for fans eager to relive the element-based romance, as it will be more than 77 days (at the earliest) when Elemental hits the streamer.

The previous record holder was 2022's Lightyear, which came to Disney+ a meager 47 days after its theatrical debut.

Onward : March 6, 2020 - April 3, 2020 (28 days)

: March 6, 2020 - April 3, 2020 (28 days) Soul : December 25, 2020 - December 25, 2020 (Day-and-date, 0 days)

: December 25, 2020 - December 25, 2020 (Day-and-date, 0 days) Luca : June 18, 2021 - June 18, 2021 (Day-and-date, 0 days)

: June 18, 2021 - June 18, 2021 (Day-and-date, 0 days) Turning Red : March 11, 2022 - March 11, 2022 (Day-and-date, 0 days)

: March 11, 2022 - March 11, 2022 (Day-and-date, 0 days) Lightyear : June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022 (47 days)

: June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022 (47 days) Elemental: June 16, 2023 - TBD (At least 77 days)

This comes after several; Pixar movies went straight to streaming over the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Disney opted to hold some films for theaters (or in a couple of cases offer new movies at a premium price on the streamer), the studio pushed Soul, Luca, and Turning Red straight to streaming at no additional cost.

Why Elemental's Disney+ Release Matters?

Elemental's Disney+ release is likely going to be a bellwether for Pixar movies hitting the streamer going forward.

Disney is trying to legitimize the movies of Pixar in the eyes of the general public yet again, proving to audiences why these animated blockbusters can be viable theatrical products.

The studio (along with nearly every studio in Hollywood) has been pushing these streaming dates further and further out as of late, as the financial realities of the streaming world begin to set in.

This has resulted in longer theatrical windows, movies coming to PVOD platforms where audiences can purchase the film at home, and even (at times) a physical release, all happening before a movie comes to Disney+.

Elemental (while it didn't start out as such) turned into a certified hit for Disney and Pixar at the box office, so they are going to juice every ounce out of the film it is good for before dropping it on Disney+.

For those wondering when exactly the film could hit Disney+, another recent Disney+ blockbuster, The Little Mermaid, was finally given a streaming release date.

The Atlantean adventure will hit the streaming platform more than 100 days after its theatrical release, so this could mean not only will Elemental miss August, but if it were to follow suit, it could miss September as well.

Right now, it feels likely Elemental will get close to that 100 day-mark, possibly releasing on the streamer towards the end of September.

Elemental is available for purchase digitally now.