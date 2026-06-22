Dutton Ranch: Carter Throws the Bull Head to Prove Himself - And It Backfires

Dutton Ranch Episode 7's ending showed Carter (Finn Little) throwing the bull's head, an act of misguided rebellion that backfired devastatingly. Paramount+'s Yellowstone spinoff continued the story of Carter, Beth, and Rip after departing Montana to have a fresh start in South Texas.

The now-19-year-old Carter represents the next generation of the Dutton legacy, with Dutton Ranch emphasizing how much he has changed. Carter's story centers around his brewing romance with Oreana Jackson (Natalie Lyn Alind). The pair's connection began when Carter stepped in to protect Oreana from her ex-boyfriend, leading to a genuine chemistry fueled with intimacy.

Why Carter Throws the Bull Head In 'Dutton Ranch' Stems From His Oreana Conflict

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The glamorous 10-Petal anniversary party at Beulah Jackson's ranch turns chaotic in Dutton Ranch Episode 7 on Paramount+ after a drunk Carter made a reckless move by throwing a prized mounted bull's head from Beulah's office and hurled it to the ground, smashing it in front of horrified guests. This moment triggered Beulah's medical emergency and also served as a symbolic outburst for Carter, reflecting his emotional turmoil over Oreana.

In the first six episodes of Dutton Ranch, Carter was led to believe that Natalie Alyn Lind's Oreana was into her. At one point, Carter even admitted to her that he loved her, but Oreana dismissed his feelings, saying they were too young to know what love is. This was already a red flag for Carter, but he didn't mind it because he was too fixated with Oreana.

Carter's night unraveled as he watched Oreana openly flirt with Harrison at the party. What made it worse was the fact that Carter was just introduced as a "friend." The rejection only deepened when Carter confronted her, only for Oreana to deliver a hurtful remark on how he is weak as a man:

"Harrison’s a bull, not a steer... If you want any part of this ranch, if you want me, quit acting like a fucking steer and grow a pair."

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This insult hit Carter hard because it amplified his sense that he was only being used by Oreana and that he was not enough to be her man (echoing what Joaquin Jackson felt in the episode after being dismissed by Beulah Jackson in the same event).

Carter was drunk when he threw the bull head, which is part of why he did it during the 10-Petal Anniversary Event. By seizing the prized mounted bull head, he saw it as a trophy, and the act of throwing it on the ground was seen as a move to assert himself as a bull. This act also served as a misguided bid to prove himself to Oreana, but it backfired after it led to Beulah's heart attack.

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For Carter, the bull represented exactly what Oreana demanded: dominance and the "balls to act" rather than being a good, passive guy.

Carter's act was meant to impress or reclaim power in front of Oreana and her family, but it clearly didn't work (it only made things worse). A disappointed Beth and Rip were shocked by what Carter had done, with Rip pulling him aside amid the chaos to discipline his adopted son.

Why Carter's 1 Bad Move Could Ruin Beulah & Beth's Newfound Partnership in Dutton Ranch

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Carter's gesture horrified Beulah, mainly because she saw it as a disrespectful move over one of her prized possessions. Her distress contributed to her heart attack, escalating the personal stakes and potentially straining the newfound partnership between the Duttons and the Jacksons. Aside from proving Carter's immaturity, Beth and Rip now face another major hurdle tied to their fresh start in South Texas.

It's also worth noting that Beulah was already stressed by announcing Rob-Will as her successor, and Carter's move only amplified her worries, as she saw it as the Duttons attacking her home and legacy at her own milestone event.

Leading up to the anniversary party, Beth and Beulah had already forged an unlikely alliance, finding common ground in their shared business mindset. Beth and Beulah's partnership reinforced their desire for stability and to avoid a deadly rivalry.

One emotional outburst from Carter could effectively topple not just the partnership between Beulah and Beth but also unravel the fragile new life the Duttons are trying to build in Texas, potentially leading to a full-blown turf war.

Given that Beth already built a reputation for playing the long game, where she turns rivals into reluctant allies, it will be up to her again to check whether she can salvage her partnership with Beulah or force them to make the difficult choice of moving forward with their toughest challenge yet since their time in Montana.