Unused Doctor Strange 2 Poster Reveals First Look at Major Deleted Character (Photo)

An unused Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster has been released, featuring a deleted character from the film's final cut.

Director Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron revealed during the Multiverse of Madness audio commentary that there was a deleted opening scene featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo from Earth-616 (or Earth-199999).

The scene included Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch decapitating this version of Mordo and summoning the head up to the top of Mount Wundagore.

New Look at Earth-616 Mordo

A newly-surfaced unused Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster has been shared by 'Scarlet Witch Updates' on Twitter, highlighted by the Earth-616 version of Mordo not seen in the film.

The poster appears to have been designed prior to the notable reshoots that took place during late 2021 and early 2022 which altered many parts of the sequel.

Here's a closer look at the magic-wielder that wanted to remove sorcerers from the world by the end of Doctor Strange.

A previous ScreenX poster already teased the deleted scene featuring Mordo at the beginning of Doctor Strange 2.

As many remember, Chiwetel Ejiofor appeared in the film, but as a Variant sorcerer in Earth-838.

In that universe, during Thanos' invasion, Doctor Strange used the Darkhold to explore the Multiverse for a solution, inadvertently causing the destruction of another reality.

After confessing his actions and sacrificing himself to the Illuminati to protect the Multiverse, Mordo assumed the role of Sorcerer Supreme and joined the group.

Later, Mordo remains resistant to any form of reasoning and is firmly committed to ensuring the death of any Doctor Strange as he is seen as a threat to the entire multiverse.

Will We Ever See Mordo Again?

Fans were let down by Mordo's appearance in Multiverse of Madness, particularly because of the character's villainy that was teased in 2016.

Sure, there's a Variant acting as another fake friend, but he's not the main threat of the film.

If fans consider the deleted scene canon (which normally isn't a good idea), then the Earth-616 Mordo will likely never return as Wanda swiftly killed him.

However, in the final cut of the film, it leaves the door open for not only the original Mordo from Doctor Strange to return but the Earth-838 Variant was the only member of the Illuminati that survives.

It appears that Marvel Studios didn't ultimately want to kill Mordo, even though it would've led to shock value, for a possible reappearance in a later storyline.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently streaming on Disney+.