Disney+ Updates Grogu’s Official Picture In Honor Of His New Release

Grogu's official image has changed on Disney+ following the arrival of The Mandalorian & Grogu on streaming. While the original Star Wars series was dedicated to the Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), as its main character, his young apprentice, Grogu (formerly referred to as Baby Yoda), quickly stole the spotlight. The Mandalorian & Grogu marked the big-screen debut of the duo back in May, and the latest Star Wars flick is on Disney+ as of September 2.

Disney+ subscribers have noted that since the new Star Wars movie arrived on the service, Grogu's official profile picture has been adjusted. Disney+ users can choose from a selection of characters from their favorite titles on the service, and Grogu and Djarin from The Mandalorian have been options for some time. However, in conjunction with The Mandalorian & Grogu's streaming release, both characters' images have been updated to reflect their looks in the film.

Grogu's profile image now sees the youngling wearing his Beskar chainmail armor, with the Mudhorn emblem that signifies Grogu and Din Djarin's clan. This Grogu puppet is also far more intricate, with the picture showing more detail in his eyes and facial features.

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The old The Mandalorian image for Grogu featured the baby in only his brown robes, as the armor is something he received later in The Mandalorian's run.

Disney+

Grogu plays a significant part in The Mandalorian & Grogu, even holding a portion of the movie entirely on his own, and so the detail in his animatronics and puppetry was also advanced to suit the needs of the movie, compared to what was possible on a TV budget. In comparison, the new The Mandalorian & Grogu icon for Grogu is much cleaner and brighter, reflecting the character's evolution from streaming show to the big screen.

Disney+

Grogu's icon is not the only one to receive a refresh; the Mandalorian also has an updated profile icon. Previously, Din Djarin's image has him with a rifle slung on his back and his head tilted downward. The updated image outfits Djarin in full Beskar armor, which he wore throughout the first two seasons of the show.

By the time he's in The Mandalorian & Grogu, Djarin is as formidable as he's ever been, and has also given up his bounty hunting ways to work for the New Republic. His new image presents Djarin as much more of a hero, rather than the morally gray bounty hunter he started the show as.

Disney+

As part of The Mandalorian & Grogu's arrival on Disney+, the studio has also provided a profile picture for the movie's other major character: Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White). Rotta was initially a bounty for the Mandalorian as he tried to appease the Hutt twins and gain information for the New Republic. He found the younger Hutt in the fighting pits on Shakari, and eventually the pair became allies as Rotta turned on his nefarious family members.

Disney+

The Mandalorian & Grogu was released in cinemas on May 22, 2026, and is now streaming on Disney+. The movie also features Sigourney Weaver, Jonny Coyne, and Martin Scorsese, and is directed by Jon Favreau.

What is Next for The Mandalorian & Grogu?

The Mandalorian & Grogu was a big jump for the dynamic duo, who had previously emerged as leading characters on Disney+. Unfortunately, the film's box office returns didn't cement the two as theatrical successes, but Mando and Grogu remain an important part of the Star Wars ecosystem nevertheless.

The Mandalorian & Grogu replaced Season 4 of the Disney+ show, and now it is unclear whether the pair will have a future on Disney+ or in cinemas (or neither). Lucasfilm is continuing to forge ahead with its MandoVerse storytelling in Ahsoka Season 2 in 2027, but beyond that, the company has not revealed what it plans for its franchise universe.

A new LEGO The Mandalorian special and comic book have kept The Mandalorian alive post its box office flop, but unless Dave Filoni's planned crossover movie gets off the ground, Mando and Grogu's time on the screen might be on hold for a while.