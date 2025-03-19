Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Spoilers: Who Wins? This Contestant Has Already Been Revealed as the Winner, According to Fans

Potential Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 spoilers may have revealed what contestant will be crowned the winner of the hit competition series.

The second season of the gripping reality twist on the classic Deal or No Deal format has seen plenty of contestants come and go. However, now with only the finale left to air, two cast members are left vying for the show's mega cash prize.

Only contestants Alexis Lete and David Genat remain, with one final game of Deal or No Deal left to play and literal millions of dollars at stake.

Video Seemingly Spoils Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Winner

NBC

A new promotional video for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 has fans worried that it may have featured some shocking spoilers.

The new promo, teasing the show's incoming finale, has started airing on NBC, showing off what fans can expect from the "Final Deal." As a part of this video though, the show's eventual winner was seemingly revealed according to some nervous fans.

During the teaser, various shots can be seen of the show's two remaining contestants, Alexis Lete and David Genat, but one in particular has been called out.

This specific sequence looks to show finalist Lete sitting on the bench with the rest of the eliminated cast while Genat is assumed to be standing with host Joe Manganiello participating in the finale game of Deal or No Deal.

This would mean that Lete did not make it to the final case selection, and it is Genat who is crowned winner; however, whether he takes home the multi-million dollar prize ($12,232,001 to be exact) remains to be seen.

Manganiello teased on a January appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that this season of the hit series was set to give away "the biggest prize in television history:"

"So, the person that wins this season, we give away the biggest prize in television history. We’re giving that secret away. This is the most money anyone has ever won in the history of television."

So, if Genat is, in fact, the winner, then these comments from Manganiello seem to indicate that he would be taking home the money.

Genat was predicted as the show's eventual winner by fans from the very beginning (read spoilers from earlier in the season here), so, it makes sense he was seemingly revealed to be the one to go all the way.

NBC

But this could also be an example of clever editing by the Deal or No Deal Island crew, pulling a fast one on fans before Lete ultimately emerges victorious.

Season 2's penultimate episode looked like it could be setting up a potential downfall for Genat as well.

Phillip (who Genat has just booted from the series) appeared to lead on in that episode's final moments that he—and the rest of the eliminated cast—may not provide Genat with the best advice should he come to picking a case in the Season 2 finale.

In conclusion, while fans seemingly know Deal or No Deal Island will end with someone taking home the money, and a trailer as looked to have given away who it is, audiences will just have to tune in to find out for sure.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 debuts on NBC on Tuesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes stream on Peacock the following day.