The DCEU's Final Movie Gets Worrying News from Test Screenings

Concerns surrounding the DCEU's final movie may be valid after a new report indicated that it received disappointing test screening scores.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be the final DCEU movie before DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran begin a new era of DCU projects.

However, in the past months, there were negative rumblings surrounding the Jason Momoa-led DC sequel.

In February 2023, entertainment insider ViewerAnon claimed that the consensus for Aquaman 2 is not good, with the scooper describing the sequel as "boring, not as good as the first, and potentially one of the worst DCEU movies" after half a dozen test screenings.

This is on top of the controversy surrounding Mera actress Amber Heard due to the public defamation lawsuit between herself and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, which she lost.

Variety shared that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom "continued to test in the 60s" (out of 100) in its test screenings even after a re-edit of the film was done during Summer 2022.

According to an insider who spoke with Variety, Aquaman 2 is described as the "last remnant of the SnyderVerse," and "no one really wants to take ownership" of the sequel:

“The movie is like this echo of regimes. It’s the last remnant of the SnyderVerse, and no one really wants to take ownership of it.”

The outlet also noted that reshoots for the sequel happened up until the writers' strike in May 2023.

Variety's on-set source refuted claims that Aquaman 2 suffered from troublesome production, pointing out that the sequel was "on time, under budget, and needed only about a week of reshoots."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!