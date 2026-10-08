Coven Academy Season 2 Renewal Chances Following Disney Plus Opening Viewership and Comments From Star Malina Weissman, Showrunner Tim Federle Are Looking More Likely

Coven Academy lead star Malina Weissman and showrunner Tim Federle shared their positive response to a possible Season 2 renewal following the show's Disney+ premiere. Created by Tim Federle, Coven Academy is a teen supernatural drama that follows Briar Roberts, a stubborn New Yorker played by Malina Weissman, who arrives at an elite magic boarding school in New Orleans and discovers she is a witch. She has to navigate the world of coven politics, vampires, grief, and forbidden attraction while also trying to solve what happened to the murder of the woman who raised her. The series premiered on Freeform on October 1, 2026, as part of 31 Nights of Halloween, with the full season landing the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

As of writing, Disney has yet to announce a potential Season 2 for Coven Academy. Despite that, Coven Academy's debut season (via FlixPatrol) ranked the series No. 1 on Disney+'s U.S. chart, with the show being ahead of established titles including American Horror Story and The Drop: A Snowfall Saga. On the overall Disney+ chart, it placed third on the October 5 chart, only behind movies Toy Story 5 and Hocus Pocus.

It's worth noting that those rankings are estimates drawn from public charts, not official Disney viewing hours or Nielsen figures. Still, leading the U.S. series charts in the days after a full-season drop indicates a stronger opening than most new live-action young adult shows get.

Speaking as a guest in the Zach Sang Show, Coven Academy lead star Malina Weissman addressed the prospect of the show's Season 2 renewal chances, subtly revealing that she wants to see "where Briar goes in Season 2" while addressing the love triangle between her character Briar, Jake, and Ollie:

Q: "What team are you on?" Malina Weissman: "Okay, I have no idea. I went back and forth... I went back and forth while we were filming the whole time. So, I really really don't know. I'm really excited to see what fans have to say.... I think they bring out two different sides of Briar. I think I need to see where Briar goes in Season 2 to make that decision."

Coven Academy Season 1 was delivered in smaller chapters on Disney+. Disney originally developed the series for Disney Channel, then moved it to Freeform, where the 10 longer episodes aired across three Thursdays in October, starting on October 1. On Disney+ and Hulu, the same season dropped the next day, recut into 21 shorter chapters of about 10 to 22 minutes.

In a D23 interview, Coven Academy creator Tim Federle described the shorter chapters as a delivery choice, not a storyteling one, making it clear that the first season was structured to continue "in a slow-burn kind of way:"

"They are shorter chapters, but if you binge it, it’s like five-plus hours. At no point when we were breaking these stories were we like, ‘How do we do this in 15 minutes?’ It was really, ‘How do we tell a season’s worth of stories that hopefully then launch you into the next season, and the next, and the next, in a slow-burn kind of way?’ It’s sort of an old-fashioned genre show in a new-fashioned storytelling technique, with some really fresh talent."

Federle also admitted that he is a fan of the show's long-form storytelling, noting that he loves "telling stories that go on and on:"

"What’s so fun about series versus movies is that it’s more like real life. Just when you think you’re at the end of the story, you’re not. Most stories end well, but if your story is going really badly right now, you’re not at the end. I love telling stories that go on and on."

Tim Federle's last Disney+ series was the much-talked-about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which ran for four seasons and served as a launchpad for the acting and music careers of the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Joshua Bassett, and Camp Rock 3 and Descendants breakout star Liamani Segura.

The success of the High School Musical spinoff gives him internal credibility, meaning that he has what it takes to expand the world of Coven Academy and use the show as a medium to develop these rising Disney actors for future projects.

What Coven Academy Season 2 Could Be About

Disney+

The Season 1 finale of Coven Academy wrapped up the murder mystery cliffhanger involving the death of Briar's mother, Mary, confirming that it was William Bixton, Jake's biological father, was the one who killed her.

William, who was also a shapeshifter, used the form of Miss Graves to kill Mary in the first place. The final battle showed Briar, Jake, the coven girls, and Miss Graves successfully defeated William by performing a specific light purification spell.

The closing moments of the Disney series laid the groundwork for the potential plot of Season 2 after it revealed that the school's headmistress, Miss Graves, was actually Briar's birth mother. This revelation opens a lot of many storytelling opportunities, considering that she has to sort out details such as why she was given away and what happened around her birth. Season 2 could also revolve around the theme of a mother and daughter reconnection while dealing with the usual hijinx and student shenanigans at the academy.

As for the other storylines, Jake has to grapple with what his father did and his ties to dark magic while Ollie's departure to New Orleans and the reveal that Mason is living as a vampire are other dangling threads that needs to be addressed in a potential Season 2.