Chris Evans Reveals Which Marvel Co-Star He's Closest With

Captain America's Chris Evans has reflected on his friendship with his fellow MCU castmates he's closest with.

It's no secret how the actors behind the world's biggest franchises are a close nit group of friends. It's a commonly acknowledged fact that the Avengers themselves even have their own group chat.

Which Marvel Star Is Chris Evans Closest With?

Marvel

While speaking with GMA about his new Apple TV+ film Ghosted, Captain America star Chris Evans revealed who from his former Marvel Studios days he has the closest relationship with.

His answer? "Probably Scarlett [Johansson]:"

"Probably Scarlett [Johansson]. But all of them, we’re all on a group text chain. We text frequently. But I suppose Scarlett’s the one I’m closest with.”

Johansson herself previously echoed the same sentiments in the past. In an interview with Daily Mail, the actress revealed that she's been close with Evans ever since the two worked on The Perfect Score when she was 17:

"I’ve been very close with Chris [Evans] for such a long time... With the first time we worked together, we did a movie called 'The Perfect Score' when I was 17.’

She divulged how the two of them talked about things like relationships and family, and how the two "sort of have that same dynamic" Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers had:

"We spent lot of time talking about relationships. We spent a lot of time talking about our families, other people’s relationships, like all of it... We could talk for hours, and about all kinds of stuff, in a way the sort of like big sister relationship that Nat has sometimes with Steve – even though Chris is a couple of years older than me – but I think we sort of have that same dynamic."

While speaking with Variety, Johansson also confirmed that the two actors did discuss their Marvel roles with each other before the MCU really blew up in popularity:

"I talked to him a little about it, because I had already signed on to do 'Iron Man.' Of course, the pressure wasn’t on my shoulders like it was on Chris’. I was playing a character that Marvel was invested in, but we didn’t know if the audience was going to be totally behind the Widow at that point. It was like I was dipping my toe in. He was taking the full brunt of the production on his shoulders. It can feel like a gilded cage at times."

When Might Evans Return to the MCU?

While Evans will next be seen in Apple TV+'s Ghosted, his other recent film ventures haven't done too well.

The Gray Man flopped critically, and his turn as Buzz Lightyear Pixar's Lightyear was far from a home run at the box office. The animated project lost the studio over 100 million dollars.

But will Evans ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Probably—after all, Steve Rogers isn't dead.

The actor himself is hesitant about coming back, however. Recently, Evans noted that if he came back, "it would have to be for the right reasons, right timing," but for now, "it feels a little too soon."

Apple TV's Ghosted hits the streaming service on April 21.