Meet Chelsie from Big Brother 26 - 4 Things To Know About Chelsie Baham

Big Brother 26 is in the midst of airing its season, in which Chelsie Baham is a key player.

As the title suggests, this season is the 26th entry in the long-running American reality television show (since 2000) that follows contestants as they live their lives in a house where they are being watched 24-7, while also competing in competitions.

This time around, the contestants are partaking in an artificial intelligence-themed.

5 Things To Know About Outlast's Chelsie Baham

Chelsie Baham

Chelsie Baham Graduated from La Sierra University

While Chelsie Baham's hometown is Rancho Cucamonga, California, she graduated from La Sierra University.

Baham attended the university from 2014 to 2018, graduating with a BA in Communications and Media Studies.

She also briefly attended Biola University, where she played basketball (something she also participated in at La Sierra).

Her time at Biola, according to her own website, led her to dive into Biblical Studies, which "lit a fire in her soul for God's word and a fierce love for His people."

Chelsie Preaches Positive Messages at Her Church

After Chelsie Baham's time at Biola and diving into biblical studios, her passion for the church and God became apparent.

It's now become one of Baham's leading qualities, preaching positive messages at her church.

One of her most recent speeches, which can be listened to here, has Baham "[exploring] the concept of being single and satisfied" and how to "cultivate a deep sense of wholeness and contentment with yourself."

Another sees the Big Brother contestant talking about "how to practically gain strength as we wait on God to move in our lives."

Chelsie Has Helped at Prisons

Chelsie Baham has taken her religion and passion for faith and applied it to helping out in prisons.

A June 2022 post on her personal Instagram showcases her work, specifically when she spent time at CRC State Prison in California.

She explained how her journey to preaching in prisons started after "walking into the cold jails of Los Angeles" in 2017. Yet, she experienced a room fill with prisoners who wanted to worship, all of whom were "cuffed, bound, yet so FREE at the same time."

A year after that, she gave her first message as a preacher in prisons in Texas. Baham has been doing it ever since.

Chelsie Was a Big Brother Superfan Before Joining

In her official preseason interview for Big Brother 26, Chelsie Baham confirmed a key fact about herself.

"I'm a superfan," she said, teasing how she has "a great social game" and is "competitive:"

"I'm gonna win Big Brother for a few reasons. Number one, I'm a super fan. Number two, I have a little mixture of a great social game, I believe, and I'm competitive. Put those two together [and] you got a winner."

When asked what her strategy would be, Baham explained how she was going to "build as many relationships as possible" and "not cause any fights:"

"The kind of game I'm gonna play in the 'Big Brother' house is a really smart and strategic game. I'm going to try to come in, build as many relationships as possible. Try to not cause any fights, any riots. Lay low. And then when I need a win, oh baby, I'm gonna win."

She went on to reiterate how she's "been a super fan for the past ten years:"

"I want to compete on 'Big Brother' because I have been a super fan for the past ten years. Me, my family, my siblings would sit around the table, on the couch, during the summer and watch the game. And so, I want to be one of those people playing the game. Not only just playing the game, win the game."

