While it may have been unclear in the series itself, this is how Bronwyn died in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi, is a key character from Season 1 of the hit Amazon Prime Video series who plays a local healer in the village of Tirharad. She is the key love interest to Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) and the mother of Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin).

At the end of Season 1, her village is destroyed in a massive fight, and she is wounded in the conflict. However, she recovers enough to lead her people to Pelargir in the following aftermath.

Here's How Bronwyn Died in Rings of Power

Amazon

Despite last being seen alive in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, when Season 2 rolls around, Nazanin Boniadi's Bronwyn is dead.

After being wounded in the Season 1 finale by an orc arrow, the character would eventually succumb to the wound off-screen. While the death does not happen in front of audiences, it is revealed thanks to dialogue from Arondir.

To drive home the point, her unseen body is burned on a Pyre as the town and its people mourn her loss.

Originally, it was speculated that her absence from the show was due to her renewed activism work, more specifically focusing on the Woman Life Freedom uprising in Iran and advocating for the people of her homeland.

However, on Instagram, the actress attempted to further clear up why she "made the choice not to return for Season 2 of Rings of Power:"

"I made the choice not to return for Season 2 of 'Rings of Power.' This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritize my advocacy. Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy and integrity. My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world, which is why I connected so deeply with her.

I look forward to sharing my latest projects with you soon."

This response did not provide a clear reason as to why she left, leaning into vagueness and all around being a non-answer.

Should Rings of Power Have Kept Bronwyn Alive?

This feels like a clear case where The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power should have simply recast the actress.

If Nazanin Boniadi wanted to leave the role, which she has every right to do, Amazon Studios should have simply found someone else to take over for Bronwyn instead of dragging the character down.

Instead of a clean, well-crafted narrative, she haphazardly died off-screen even after making a clear recovery at the end of Season 1.

For those wondering if there are any consequences regarding the adaptation of the source material, Bronwyn is an entirely original character. So, her absence will not affect anything from the books, but only any original plans the writers of Rings of Power once had.

Currently, the biggest effect her death has had on the characters in Season 2 is causing a severe fracture between Arondir and Theo.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.