Marvel Confirms Bradley Cooper's Post-Guardians 3 Return as Rocket

Marvel officially confirmed the post-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 return of Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon.

After taking the spotlight earlier this year in the Guardians threequel, many have questioned when Cooper's space-faring trash panda would pop back up in the super-powered universe.

Despite speculation his character would die in Guardians 3, quite the opposite happened. Rocket is now poised to lead a new version of the Guardians team.

However, when the pint-sized hero would actually pop up again remained unknown, with Guardians of the Galaxy 4 still seemingly years away.

Bradley Cooper Makes His MCU Return

Coming off this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Bradley Cooper officially made his MCU return as Rocket Raccoon.

Cooper voiced the character in the second season of the Disney+ series I Am Groot, appearing as an off-screen cameo in Episode 3.

The actor's involvement in the series was confirmed by Marvel in the credits of the episode, as his fan-favorite hero is heard after Baby Groot knocks a mug out of frame and supposedly hits Rocket on its way to its tableside tumble to the ground.

Cooper's Marvel hero previously appeared in Season 1 of the MCU series, popping up in Episode 1.

Where Will Rocket Raccoon Appear Next?

While the Guardians 3 ending confirmed fans would likely be seeing more of Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, it is going to come as a shock that his return happened so soon.

Yes, technically, this is not sequentially the major return of Rocket, as I Am Groot takes place between Guardians 1 and 2, but it is still exciting nonetheless.

While some MCU actors may be growing tired of working in the franchise, Cooper seems as ready as ever to play his Guardians crew member.

In lieu of all this, Rocket (and, in turn, the Guardians of the Galaxy) still have no confirmed next appearance on the Marvel Studios slate.

Of course, there is always the chance they could cameo in The Marvels, as that film takes place in the cosmos (of which they are Guardian-ing).

However, given that film's already stacked lineup of heroes, adding the Guardians into that - even just for a moment - feels like it could be too much.

With no Guardians of the Galaxy 4 officially announced, it seems as though the next time fans will be able to check in on the lovable band of A-holes will be in one (if not both) of the upcoming Avengers films, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

That is, unless, Guardians 4 gets added to Marvel Studios' Phases 5 or 6 plans or that Star-Lord movie that was seemingly teased at the end of Vol. 3 happens.

I Am Groot Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+.