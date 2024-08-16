Black Myth Wukong PS5 Reviews Receive Worrying Metacritic Update

There's been a worrying update about reviews of the PS5 port of the highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong.

Based on one of Chinese mythology's biggest stories, Journey to the West, the game will be released on PC and PS5 on August 19 (the Xbox release was delayed to a TBD date for further development). Ahead of its debut, reviews of the game have come out, landing it at an 82 on Metacritic.

However, there's one catch: those impressions are only focused on the PC version. Currently, there is no word on how its PS5 counterpart performs or if there'll be an update before the game's official launch.

Black Myth Wukong

A new update paints a worrying picture about the reviews for the PS5 version of Black Myth: Wukong.

According to Ethan Gach on X (formerly Twitter), a senior reporter at Kotaku, "no one has received [a] PS5 code for the game," despite Sony previously touting the project as "one of the most anticipated PS5 games of the year:"

"'Black Myth: Wukong' review embargo is up, but only for the PC version. No one has received a PS5 code for the game, as far as I know, despite it being out in four days. Especially odd since Sony has touted it as one of the most anticipated PS5 games of the year."

This is far from the norm, as games usually have review codes sent out to journalists and critics so that they can be properly reviewed and evaluated ahead of the public release. Often, this is done with plenty of time to spare, as it can take time to thoroughly play an entire game.

Should Fans Be Worried About Black Myth: Wukong on the PS5?

This is extremely strange behavior from a game developer (in this case, Game Science is behind Black Myth: Wukong). It's also universally never a good sign, especially since there hasn't been any communication on the matter.

What it means is that there are likely some issues with the PS5 port that the developers are trying to work out before launch, ones they want to deal with before critical commentary blasts it.

While the reviews of the game on PC are generally positive, some of the biggest complaints are rooted in the game's bugs and technical performance issues, even on high-end PCs.

RPG Site specifically calls out how "multiple questionable-level design and game design choices combined with a hefty amount of performance issues and bugs, unfortunately, drag it down."

It's not all bad, however. Gamersky exclaimed that the game "[achieves] world-class standards in art and presentation," while God is a Geek praised its "sublime combat and expert boss design."

Hopefully, Sony can work out whatever is happening behind the scenes to avoid the PS5 port of Black Myth: Wukong crashing and burning.

Black Myth: Wukong hits PC and PS5 on Monday, August 19.

