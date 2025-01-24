Black Myth Wukong DLC: Expected Release & All Confirmed Details

After Black Myth Wukong broke onto the scene in 2024 to positive reviews, many are looking forward to the planned expansion for the fantasy action game.

Black Myth Wukong is the first internationally released AAA game from Chinese developer Game Science. It debuted on the PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024 and became one of the fastest-selling titles of all time, going on to win two categories at last year's The Game Awards.

Given its massive appeal, it was not much of a surprise to learn that Game Science has DLC for Black Myth Wukong in the pipeline.

What Is Known About Black Myth Wukong's Planned Expansion?

When Will Black Myth: Wukong's DLC Release?

A release date has not been confirmed for Black Myth Wukong's expansion, but gaming journalist Daniel Camilo claimed on X that, according to his sources, the expansion is likely to be released around Chinese New Year in 2025.

"DLC for 'Black Myth Wukong' will come out somewhere near the Chinese New Year, 2025. That is, right at the end of January, or very soon after."

This deadline is fast approaching so it is possible fans could hear about the Black Myth: Wukong expansion very soon.

The DLC Will Be Black Myth's Shadow of the Erdtree

DLC can vary in size and scale depending on the game and studio, but some idea of the scope of Black Myth: Wukong's planned expansion was given by Hero Games' (one of Game Science's major shareholders) boss Daniel Wu last year.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Wu confirmed that there are plans to make Black Myth: Wukong a series and that it wouldn't take the form of a direct sequel. The expansion was likened to Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree in the way that DLC gives the game a second chance at monetization.

It appears that Game Science plans to focus each new Black Myth chapter on a different element of Chinese mythology.

Black Myth: Wukong uses the classic tale Journey to the West as a starting point, taking many of the characters and elements of the story and molding them into a video game narrative.

This means the Black Myth: Wukong expansion may not necessarily continue the story of the Destined One. The game's protagonist was last seen either succeeding or failing to inherit the legacy of Sun Wukong at the end of the game (depending on a player's choice), meaning their story is largely wrapped up.

However, this does open the doors for Black Myth: Wukong to explore the story of other characters within the narrative, or perhaps it will shift tact entirely and begin telling a different story based on Chinese mythology.

Some Details Have 'Leaked' But They're Probably Fake

Shortly after Black Myth: Wukong's release in 2024, a series of alleged images from the game's DLC were circulated on a Steam community post.

The leaker claimed Game Science has two Black Myth: Wukong expansions planned, each containing three chapters. Black Myth: Wukong is divided into six chapters and the poster claimed the first DLC's chapters would be around the size of Chapters 2, 3, and 5 of the original game.

The post also included supposed leaked concept art from the game's DLC which hinted at the bosses that may appear, including White Loong, Nine Head Guai, Ne Zha, and Sha Wujing.

However, this information is likely false as the community on Reddit was quick to debunk the supposed leaked concept art, pointing out it was not related to the DLC and instead was art for the Chapter 6 ending animations. Given this, it is unclear whether any information in the leaker's post is reliable.

The leaker also claimed that Game Science would release a teaser for the DLC around Chinese New Year, which does line up with some other estimates of the cultural holiday being pivotal for Black Myth: Wukong.

If true, this means Black Myth: Wukong players should not have to wait long to find out more about the game's future.

Black Myth: Wukong is available on PC and PS5 (an Xbox Series X/S release date is still to be announced).