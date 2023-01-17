Avatar 3 Producer Debunks Major Casting Rumor

In 2019, Vin Diesel caused a stir when he teased his involvement in the Avatar franchise. Finally, Avatar 3 producer Jon Ladau has put that saga to rest.

Avatar 3 is set to bring a new branch to the franchise with brand-new biomes and settings.

Already, Cameron has teased that the sequel will show the Na'vi in a new light and introduce audiences worldwide to the "Ash people."

He has also confirmed that the saga will move away from focusing on Jake Sully as the narrator. Instead, the third installment is set to view the Avatar universe through the eyes of Lo'ak.

Whilst plenty has been confirmed for the films ahead, an Avatar producer has now spoken out about one long-time rumor.

Vin Diesel Casting Rumor

In a new interview with Empire, Avatar 3 producer Jon Ladau spoke up about Diesel's Avatar tease in 2019.

A video posted to Diesel's Instagram strongly hinted at the Fast and Furious star's involvement in the numerous Avatar sequels that Cameron has planned.

However, the producer has since clarified that whilst "Vin was a fan" of the franchise, he hasn't bagged himself a role in the sci-fi epic.

Instead, the actor visited the set and "[saw] what [they] were doing," and his story was taken out of context.

Of course, fans aren't just to blame, as the star had arguably added to the speculation, having once said that he would love to work with Cameron and adding that "all things come to those who wait."

For now, though, it seems the star is not en route to Pandora anytime soon.

Vin Diesel

