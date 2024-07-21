Angel Reese's 2024 Boyfriend Status Explained: Is She Dating Someone?

After making her debut on the Women's National Basketball Association's (WNBA) stage earlier this summer, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has been the subject of plenty of speculation about her dating/boyfriend status.

Reese, who played her college years at Louisiana State University (LSU), was drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky, taking her talents to the league as the seventh overall pick.

Since becoming a professional, the six-foot-three forward has impressed, becoming known for her incredible rebounding ability, bully-ball mentality, and charisma both on and off the court.

Angel Reese's Relationship History Explained

Instagram

WNBA star Angel Reese has only had one significant relationship since entering the public eye.

The 22-year-old previously dated fellow basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher while in college.

Fletcher has played his last three collegiate seasons at Florida State University (FSU) after transferring from the University of Kentucky (UK) in Summer 2021.

Reese and Fletcher started dating in 2023 before ultimately calling it quits in March 2024.

Reese made the news public on her personal Instagram page (via People), telling fans, "Yeah, I'm single.

She did not get into the specifics of the breakup but posited that the decision was "[what was] best for [her]:"

"Yeah, I'm single. I don't got no man. Don't attach me to no man. That's all I'mma say. That's it. I do what's best for me, that's it," she said. "I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted."

This was shortly after Reese had helped take her LSU Tigers to the Elite Eight in the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) National Women's Basketball Tournament, where she lost to (who has become) her on-court rival Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

Since breaking up with Reese, Fletcher has entered the transfer portal and committed to Xavier University for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Is Angel Reese Single in 2024?

As of writing, Angel Reese's 2024 relationship status remains a mystery (at least publicly).

The Chicago Sky forward is seemingly single, having not commented on romantic pursuits since her breakup with Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Seeing as the young basketball star has just started her professional career as a player in the WNBA, it would make sense that she may have put dating to the side as she focuses on the grueling task of learning the ins and outs of the league.

Reese was recently named to the WNBA All-Star team in her rookie season, which suggests that her singular focus may be paying off.

The Chicago Sky forward has averaged 13.5 points and 12 rebounds early in her WNBA career.

Angel Reese can be seen playing for the Chicago Sky.